FEXSE Pioneers the Future of Investment Through Digital Asset Tokenisation

With the launch of its tokenisation platform, FEXSE is reimagining how people invest by bringing real-world assets—such as property, luxury items, and artwork—onto the blockchain. The platform enables fractional ownership and broad investor participation on a global scale.

Acting as a next-generation token studio, FEXSE provides the tools to digitise a wide range of asset classes and offer them as blockchain tokens. This not only improves liquidity and transparency but also enables more equitable access to premium investments.

“We’re here to transform the way people invest,” said Bünyamin Saraç, Marketing Director at FEXSE. “Using our tokenisation technology, FEXSE opens the door for individuals across all income levels to access and invest in large-scale projects and high-value assets.”

Offers regular returns with rental income

The real-world assets (RWA) theme, which is expected to remain prominent in 2025, is projected to fuel a $4 trillion market by 2030. Tokenisation technology—enabling the conversion of physical assets into blockchain-based tokens—offers unprecedented transparency, liquidity, and accessibility in the investment landscape. Positioned at the forefront of this high-potential market, FEXSE is emerging as one of its early pioneers.

Built on a decentralised autonomous organization (DAO) model, FEXSE ensures that tokenised assets are governed by the community, with decisions made through decentralised protocols. Investors on the FEXSE Marketplace not only gain exposure to premium real-world assets but also benefit from the opportunity to earn regular returns, such as rental income and other periodic earnings linked to the underlying asset. FEXSE leverages enterprise-grade security protocols and smart contract audits to ensure investor protection and transaction integrity.

Luxury watches and real estates moved to the blockchain

With a mission to democratize investment and a vision for a fully tokenized future, RWA project FEXSE has listed its first tokenised assets on the FEXSE Marketplace. Among the initial offerings are select real estate projects in Montenegro and İzmir, alongside The Godfather—an iconic model from world-renowned watch and jewellery brand Jacob & Co.

The luxury timepiece, with a list price of $600,000, has been tokenised into 6,000 units, each offered at a price of 100 USDT. Through this offering, FEXSE enables broader access to traditionally exclusive assets via fractional ownership on the blockchain.

“Our innovative technology allows investors to participate in high-value assets with modest capital and earn regular income streams,” he said. “Our secure infrastructure and transparent processes remove traditional barriers, making investment in real estate and other tangible assets more accessible than ever.”

Token Studio to be open to all users

FEXSE, committed to broadening access to traditional investment instruments, enhancing liquidity, enabling fractional participation, and democratising the financial ecosystem, is preparing to launch tokenized versions of commodities such as gold and silver. One of its flagship products, Token Studio, will enable asset owners to tokenise their assets—ranging from real estate to artworks and luxury goods—and make them available to a global pool of investors.

Highlighting that RWA tokenisation can reduce transaction costs by up to 30% compared to traditional financial systems, Saraç stated: “Through FEXSE Token Studio, owners of real estate, artworks, or luxury assets will be able to move their holdings onto the blockchain. This opens the door for high-value assets anywhere in the world to reach the global investor community.”

The FEXSE Whitepaper and further details about the project are available at fexse.com.