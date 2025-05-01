Half of Over-50s in Britain Struggled with Heating Costs Over the Winter, Study Finds

A nationwide survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of Age Care Bathrooms has found that 50% of UK adults aged 50 and above experienced difficulty affording heating during the most recent winter season.

The findings highlight the increasing toll of rising energy prices on older adults, particularly those on pensions or dealing with long-term mobility and health conditions that make staying warm a necessity rather than a luxury.

According to the results, 25.4% of respondents reduced their heating use, while 24.7% used alternative methods to keep warm — from wearing multiple layers to limiting heated areas of the home. Many said these compromises affected their overall comfort and wellbeing.

“Behind these statistics are real people — older adults skipping baths, layering up in cold homes, or sitting in unheated rooms to keep energy bills down,” said Sam Davies, founder of Age Care Bathrooms. “We’re talking about a generation that should be able to feel safe and warm at home, yet too many are forced into energy-saving tactics that can impact their well-being.”

Widespread Behavioural Changes

The research reveals that older people across the UK have had to make practical sacrifices:

60.9% stayed warm by wearing extra clothing indoors

35.6% set timers to restrict when heating was used

22.5% skipped using hot water for bathing

3.4% visited public places like libraries to stay warm.



Uneven Impact by Region

Not all areas were affected equally. In Wales, 35% of over-50s reduced heating, and only 45.3% said they didn’t face any struggles — the lowest in the country. In Scotland, 27.9% said they cut back. Meanwhile, the East of England fared best, with just 21.6% limiting heating and 53.1% reporting no difficulties.

“These regional differences tell a wider story — about inequality in infrastructure, local energy support, housing conditions, and income levels,” Davies noted. “Older adults in some parts of the UK are much more vulnerable to winter hardship than others.”

Top Priorities for Future Comfort

When asked what changes would most improve their home environment for next winter, the focus was clear:

30.2% said more efficient heating systems

21.9% wanted improved insulation. More than half of respondents highlighted the need for warmth and energy efficiency.



Health Risks on the Rise

With energy prices remaining high and uncertainty around government schemes, these findings point to growing concern for the health and safety of an ageing population.

“This isn’t just a winter issue — it’s a public health concern,” Davies warned. “Cold homes can trigger or worsen respiratory problems, increase the risk of falls, and lead to isolation and poor mental health. We need to treat this with the urgency it deserves.”

Age Care Bathrooms is urging authorities to:

Expand the reach of winter support programmes

Simplify the process for applying for grants

Raise awareness of available help for older adults.



“No one should be sitting in a cold house because they’re afraid to put the heating on,” added Davies. “There’s a growing number of people silently struggling behind closed doors — and unless we act, those numbers will only rise.”

Survey Details

The YouGov survey was conducted online in March 2025, involving a nationally representative sample of 1,008 UK adults aged 50 and over. All figures are weighted to reflect the UK population.