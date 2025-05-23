Europe’s Most Affordable Luxury Breaks for 2025 Ranked by Kinglike Concierge

Kinglike Concierge has released its 2025 European Budget Luxury Travel Index, naming the top destinations where American travellers can enjoy five-star holidays at unbeatable value.

Greece tops the list, offering a full week of luxury travel – including business class flights, premium accommodation, spa treatments, and Michelin-star dining – for just $1,329 per person.

The study assessed 20 of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, comparing average prices for five-star hotels, return flights from JFK New York, spa experiences, and high-end cuisine.

The findings demonstrate that with smart destination choices, luxurious travel experiences don’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

Top 5 Most Cost-Effective European Countries for Luxury Holidays:

Greece – $1,329

Spain – $1,529

Germany – $1,638

Italy – $1,666

United Kingdom – $1,926

Greece leads the pack thanks to its exceptional combination of affordability, natural beauty, and rich cultural offerings. Spain and Germany provide excellent value as well, particularly in accommodation and gastronomy. Turkey stands out for its remarkable affordability, with five-star hotel stays priced at $330 per week and spa treatments at just $22 per session.

Although Malta offers the cheapest Michelin-starred meal at $133, it surprisingly ranks as the most expensive overall destination, with a total cost of $4,296 per person per week.

About Kinglike Concierge

Kinglike Concierge is a boutique luxury travel design company that curates hand-picked villas, yachts, and tailor-made experiences across Greece, Italy, and other coveted Mediterranean destinations.

From private jet charters to last-minute Michelin-star reservations, the team specialises in crafting seamless, one-of-a-kind itineraries for guests who want every detail handled with precision and flair.

Find out the full index results by visiting Kinglike Concierge.