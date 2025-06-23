Playa Hotels & Resorts is marking the launch of its brand-new waterpark at Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana with a double rewards incentive for travel agents across the UK and Ireland. Throughout June and July 2025, agents can earn double Playa Points for every Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana booking registered via Playa Rewards by 31 July 2025. The initiative celebrates continued property development and aims to boost engagement and sales across the region.

Included in guest stays, the brand new Splash Island Waterpark will offer four adrenaline fuelled water slides including a hydrotube, a hydrotube-kamikaze, a four land multitrack slide and a 91 metre crazy river. These fun filled slides also sit alongside a relaxing lazy river and Splash Bites, a poolside food truck serving tasty snacks and soft drinks. Splash Island is open from 10am until 5pm daily, with lifeguards always on duty. A minimum height restriction of four feet is in place for the larger slides to ensure safety.

Helping agents to secure those all-important sales, Playa Hotels & Resorts is committed to ensuring the trade community has the opportunity to increase their earning potential with cash rewards, but also that they have access to meaningful educational tools to boost their knowledge on the Playa brand portfolio. With a focus on property developments in the Dominican Republic, double reward points are now available on all seven night stays at the Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana. Agents need just 35 Playa Points to secure a free night stay at select Wyndham, Jewel and Seadust properties – that is the equivalent of logging just three seven-night stays! Playa Points can also be collected and converted into cash rewards.