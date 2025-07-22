Hankook Dominates the Grid as Formula E Heads to London for 2025 Season Finale

GEN3 Evo iON Race Tackles Indoor-Outdoor Circuit in High-Stakes Final Rounds at ExCeL London

The 2025 London E-Prix hosts the dramatic conclusion of Season 11, with the Teams’ Title yet to be decided after Oliver Rowland’s Drivers’ Championship win in Berlin

Hankook’s GEN3 Evo iON Race tyre performs on the world’s only indoor-outdoor Formula E circuit, offering superb grip and control through 20 challenging corners

Hankook reaffirms its leadership in electric racing with its exclusive tyre partnership, bringing innovation and performance to the season’s grand finale

Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), part of the global Hankook & Company Group, is preparing for a thrilling close to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The 2025 London E-Prix at ExCeL London, taking place on 26–27 July, will mark the final two races of the season—rounds 15 and 16—and determine the ultimate Teams’ Champion in what has been an electrifying eleventh season.

The London circuit is unique in motorsport, blending indoor and outdoor track segments over a compact 2.077km layout. Drivers will have to master 20 technical corners and adapt to changing elevation and lighting—from steep climbs to sharp drops and dim interior sections—all of which challenge both human and machine precision on the final weekend of racing.

The 2025 London E-Prix will also celebrate this season’s champions. While Oliver Rowland has already secured the Drivers’ World Championship following his victory at the 2025 Hankook Berlin E-Prix, the Teams’ Championship title remains contested. With the support of Hankook’s tires, Rowland’s Berlin victory solidified his title, showcasing Hankook’s contribution to the competitive environment throughout the season.. The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team leads with 228 points, with the Nissan Formula E Team close behind at 205 points, setting the stage for a dramatic final weekend.

As the exclusive technical partner and tire supplier of the championship, Hankook’s GEN3 Evo iON Race tire, developed exclusively for Formula E’s GEN3 Evo race cars, will support the crowning of the Season 11 champion in London. The tire’s specially engineered rubber compound and advanced tread profile deliver reliable grip and thermal control, enabling peak performance even across London’s varied surfaces. It also reflects Hankook’s commitment to sustainability, incorporating 35% sustainable materials and supporting a closed-loop recycling process after each race.

Maximilian Günther of DS Penske recently praised the tire for its performance and consistency: “Hankook’s GEN3 Evo iON Race gives me a lot of confidence, especially in varied track and weather conditions. Whether it’s wet patches, fluctuating track temperatures, or tricky surfaces, the grip and consistency really allow us to push the car and stay in control.”

As Season 11 comes to a close, Hankook looks ahead as it continues its journey at the forefront of electric motorsport. With each race, the company not only supports the pursuit of peak performance but also advances innovation and sustainability in global motorsport.