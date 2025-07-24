INSTAGRAM DRIVES AFRICAN SAFARI BOOKINGS AS KRUGER NATIONAL PARK TOPS SOCIAL MEDIA RANKINGS

Safari destinations are gaining serious traction on social media, with sales data indicating that people are following through on their online inspiration. Travel insurance provider Avanti reports a 37% jump in South Africa policies over the past year, while new social analysis identifies which wildlife parks dominate Instagram feeds.

South Africa’s Kruger National Park leads the pack with over 1 million Instagram posts, making it Africa’s most photographed safari destination. New analysis from family travel insurance provider Avanti shows the park attracts three times more social media attention than its nearest competitor, Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park.

“We’re seeing a clear shift not just in how safaris are planned, but in who is planning them,” says Sarah Rodrigues, travel expert at Avanti.

“Traditionally seen as the domain of honeymooners or seasoned adventurers, safaris are now attracting a much broader demographic, including families and younger travellers, who are likely discovering these destinations through Instagram.”

Avanti’s sales data * also reveals a 37% increase in policies for travel to South Africa in 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This isn’t just a social media milestone – it’s a signal of a broader shift in how travellers are booking African safaris – one that’s increasingly shaped by curated online content.

“Social media is lowering the perceived barriers around safari travel, making it feel more accessible, aspirational, and personalised,” explains Sarah. “For families in particular, there’s a growing appetite to spend on multi-generational mega-trips that blend adventure, education, and connection, and safaris are delivering exactly that.”

The trend is backed by Go2Africa’s State of Safari 2024 report, which reports a 12% year-on-year increase in safari search interest, alongside a changing traveller profile: nearly 1 in 3 safari-goers are now families, rather than just couples or adventure-seekers.

As Instagram continues to shape not just where people want to go, safari parks that offer immersive, photogenic, and family-friendly experiences are rising to the top.

So which destinations are dominating the digital safari scene in 2025? Sarah Rodrigues breaks down where and why:

1. Kruger National Park, South Africa – 1,000,000 posts

“A long-standing favourite, Kruger blends iconic Big Five sightings, luxury lodges, and ease of access, which makes it attractive for first timers. Its dominance on Instagram is no surprise, but the sheer scale speaks volumes about its universal appeal.”

2. Serengeti National Park, Tanzania – 304,000 posts

“This is the quintessential African wilderness. The Serengeti’s Great Migration, vast landscapes, and golden-hour game drives make it an Instagram staple. Its social presence reflects its prestige, but also growing interest among younger, photo-driven travellers”

3. Okavango Delta, Botswana – 200,000 posts

“An eco-luxury hotspot, the Okavango Delta is ideal for travellers seeking serenity, exclusivity, and rich biodiversity. It’s less crowded than other destinations, but clearly gaining visibility, especially among sustainable and luxury travel audiences.”

4. Sabi Sands Game Reserve, South Africa – 157,000 posts

“Exclusive, intimate, and incredibly photogenic. Sabi Sands is tailor-made for social sharing, with ultra-luxury camps, close-up wildlife, and curated guest experiences. A favourite for honeymooners and high-end travellers seeking both style and substance”.

5. Etosha National Park, Namibia – 153,000 posts

“A rising star, Etosha’s stark salt pans and desert-adapted wildlife offer something different – and strikingly visual. Namibia’s minimalism and unique topography are increasingly captivating content creators and curious explorers alike.”

These findings come as peak safari season approaches, when, undoubtedly, a new flurry of ‘safariscapes’ will be uploaded to add to the wanderlust. For families, it’s a new kind of wild.

Sarah also emphasises the importance of proper preparation for these increasingly popular destinations:

“While social media makes safaris look effortless and magical, the reality is that these are adventure holidays in remote locations with unique considerations. From medical emergencies far from hospitals to trip cancellations due to weather or wildlife activity, safari travellers need protection specifically for their trip that goes beyond a one size fits all standard travel insurance policy.

“At Avanti Travel Insurance, we’ve seen growing demand for tailored medical holiday insurance policies that covers not only pre-existing health conditions but also the things that go hand in hand with adventure, wildlife encounters, and the specific challenges of African travel – because the last thing you want is for an unexpected incident to overshadow what should be the trip of a lifetime.”

*The experts at Avanti Travel Insurance analysed sales data for its South Africa policy volume, comparing the period from January 1st to June 12th, 2024, to the same period in 2025.