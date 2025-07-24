Symvan Capital Backs $5M Funding Round for AI Video Privacy Leader Pimloc

In a move that underlines the rising demand for privacy-centric artificial intelligence, Symvan Capital has participated in a $5 million funding round for Pimloc, a pioneering company in AI video privacy and analytics. The round also included backing from Amadeus Capital Partners, Edge Ventures, Zetta Venture Partners, and MD One. This investment comes as the AI video analytics sector is forecast to hit USD 5.04 billion by 2025.

The funding signals a growing market appetite for cutting-edge video privacy technologies. With the global video analytics market set to expand from USD 15.11 billion in 2025 to nearly USD 94.56 billion by 2034, the momentum behind privacy-preserving AI solutions is stronger than ever – reflecting the increasing urgency for secure data handling in a hyper-connected world.

Nicholas Nicolaides, Managing Director at Symvan Capital, said: “We are excited to support Pimloc in their mission to revolutionise AI-powered video privacy and analytics. This investment aligns perfectly with our strategy of backing innovative technology companies that are addressing critical market needs. Pimloc’s solutions are particularly relevant in today’s digital landscape where privacy concerns are paramount.”

The timing of the investment is significant as the regulatory obligations for privacy of public security video heighten, whilst at the same time the use of security videoing grows. The AI in video surveillance market is set to reach USD 4.74 billion in 2025, demonstrating the robust demand for sophisticated privacy-preserving solutions.

“This is a pivotal moment for Pimloc,” said Simon Randall, CEO of Pimloc. “We’re scaling rapidly into new sectors, regions, and multimodal workflows, and this investment is a strong endorsement of the platform we’ve built and the category we’re defining. Each investor brings strategic insight – whether in AI, industry specific domains, or international expansion – that goes well beyond capital. Their backing strengthens our ability to grow thoughtfully, unlock new high-impact use cases, and deliver the infrastructure the world needs for privacy-first AI.”

This funding will enable Pimloc to accelerate its product development and expand its market presence, capitalising on the growing need for privacy-first video analytics solutions across various sectors including education, retail, and corporate environments.