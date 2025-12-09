A Local HVAC Team Giving Back With Heart Through October Community Efforts

Chris Heating & Cooling highlights October efforts supporting breast cancer awareness and giving back locally.

West Chicago, IL – Chris Heating & Cooling is highlighting its October community initiatives, including its Pictures in Pink fundraiser supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and additional efforts to help local families in need.

Through the Pictures in Pink campaign, customers were invited to share photos of technicians wearing pink shirts during service visits. For every photo submitted, the company donated $30 to NBCF. The fundraiser also received direct contributions through the company’s fundraising page, which Chris Heating & Cooling matched. In total, the community’s participation resulted in $2,640 raised for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

“We appreciate every client who took part in this campaign,” said Jon Gilbertsen, President of Chris Heating & Cooling. “It’s encouraging to see how willing our community is to support such an important cause.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back, the company also contributed to Q101’s annual God Bless the Gravy Food Drive in October – helping provide roughly 3,000 meals to local families preparing for the winter season.

Chris Heating & Cooling continues to support both national organizations and local initiatives with the goal of strengthening the West Chicago community year-round.

About Chris Heating & Cooling

Chris Heating & Cooling is a local HVAC provider serving West Chicago, IL, offering heating, cooling, and indoor air quality services. The company is dedicated to community involvement and ongoing charitable support alongside reliable home comfort solutions.