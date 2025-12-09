The Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) successfully held its 2025 Women in Leadership Forum on December 2 in Beijing. Now in its 12th year, the forum has become one of China’s premier platforms for advancing women’s leadership.

Over 500 executives and 19 distinguished speakers convened to discuss how women are shaping technology, branding, and intellectual property innovation across China’s digital economy.

Dean Li Haitao emphasized the forum’s role as a cross-sector platform where policymakers and business leaders exchange insights and inspire new possibilities. He also highlighted CKGSB’s commitment to women’s leadership, noting that women now represent 49% of CKGSB’s MBA students, up from 16% in 2003, and praised the pioneering Women in Leadership Program (Juanyong), China’s first comprehensive education platform for women leaders.

Chu Q. Wang, UN Women China Head of Office (a.i.), emphasized the business case for gender equality: “When women hold more board positions, companies not only perform better in the market but also manage volatility more effectively.”

CKGSB Associate Dean and Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior Zhang Xiaomeng presented her new research on AI in the Workplace. “Women use AI more frequently than men, and those with higher education and longer workplace experience are more prone to accepting and using AI.” She noted although 85% of survey respondents fear being replaced, frequent use of AI reduces anxiety.

Poh-Yian Koh, President of FedEx China, shared how “In the era of AI, women’s flexibility and resilience are transforming into core strengths.” She explained, “Women not only possess exceptional empathy and long-term strategic vision, but are also especially skilled at building bridges, serving as indispensable ‘interpreters’ who connect technology with humanity.”

The forum concluded with a keynote from renowned Chinese TV host and Sun Media Group Chairperson, Yang Lan – the host for the Beijing Declaration 30 years ago – who delivered a powerful closing message: “When we enable more women to realize their life potential and gain their resilience, we are actually shaping a more resilient China.”

The event also marked the launch of She Innovates: Women Shaping China’s Digital Future, a bilingual report spotlighting seven CKGSB alumnae entrepreneurs advancing AI, health-tech, and e-commerce, alongside Professor Zhang’s research on AI’s impact on workplace wellbeing.