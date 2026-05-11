Elon Musk’s Lawsuit Is Turning Into a Deposition on Everything He Has Ever Said About AI Safety

Every protracted tech dispute eventually ends up in court, and Elon Musk and OpenAI’s conflict has spent the majority of 2026 making that happen seem likely. The case has taken on an odd dual character in front of U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in a federal courthouse in Oakland.

On paper, there is a legal argument about whether OpenAI’s transformation from a nonprofit research lab into a for-profit, Microsoft-backed business that is currently valued at about $852 billion violated its initial altruistic objective. In actuality, it’s a public deposition in which almost all of Musk’s remarks over the previous ten years regarding artificial intelligence are replayed in real time, under oath, before a jury.

Musk v. OpenAI — Trial Snapshot Details Plaintiff Elon Musk Defendants OpenAI, Sam Altman, related entities Court U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland) Presiding Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers Musk’s Original Funding Approximately $38 million Current OpenAI Valuation Cited at Trial Around $852 billion Microsoft’s Position Major backer; Satya Nadella expected to testify Musk’s Departure From OpenAI Board 2018 Subsequent Musk AI Venture xAI Core Legal Question Whether OpenAI breached its original charitable, nonprofit mission Closing Arguments Scheduled May 14, 2026 Jury Deliberations Begin Around May 18, 2026 Notable Side Drama Judge’s repeated warnings about Musk’s social media posts

The underlying legal question, which is actually intriguing in a limited corporate-governance sense, is not what makes the trial noteworthy. Musk’s use of the witness stand is the reason. He claims that every question appears to bring him closer to his intense worries about AI. He has reiterated his long-standing cautions against the dangers of misaligned systems, artificial general intelligence, and the moral hazard of developing potent technology under commercial pressure.

The judge has repeatedly had to reroute him toward the case’s substantive allegations because he was noticeably irritated at times. The wording used in this spring’s trial is nearly identical for anyone who has read Musk’s 2014 statements regarding AI. His arguments haven’t changed over the past ten years. They now have a new location thanks to it.

There have been instances in his own testimony that read more like memoir than legal strategy. He has portrayed the transition that followed as a betrayal, framed his initial $38 million investment as the spark for an empire that was intended to belong to humanity, and termed his early decision to trust the OpenAI founders naive. His social media tweets calling Sam Altman “Scam Altman” have led to at least one direct warning from the bench, indicating that his accusations against Altman have become personal. Observing the trial from the gallery gives the impression that Musk has been waiting years for this moment and that the limitations of a federal courtroom haven’t quite caught up to his rhetorical habits.

An equally sharp counter-narrative has served as the foundation for OpenAI’s defense. Their attorneys have contended that the lawsuit is sour grapes, a deliberate attempt to undermine a rival while developing Musk’s own artificial intelligence business, xAI. Internal messages that indicate Musk personally supported a for-profit structure prior to leaving the board in 2018 and even attempted to position himself to head the resultant company are among the evidence that has been revealed.

More than any of Musk’s more general assurances about safety, the jury’s decision will probably depend on whether they interpret those discussions as context or as contradictions. Fundamentally, the legal concern is not whether the parties acted politely, but rather if the initial goal was indeed violated.

One of the factors contributing to the trial’s significance is the larger cultural context. The case is taking place at a time when the commercial trajectory of the AI business has surpassed the majority of regulatory and governance issues. The largest rival of OpenAI, Anthropic, is apparently getting ready for an IPO in late 2026 at a valuation of several hundred billion dollars.

Elon Musk’s Lawsuit

Enterprise demand is being chased by Microsoft, Google, and a few Chinese developers. In some respects, the Oakland courtroom is the only venue this year where the commercial path of AI is being examined in a context where participants must take an oath and respond to questions about timeframes, intent, and motive.

Another perspective is added by Satya Nadella’s anticipated testimony. Microsoft’s over $13 billion investment in OpenAI and its current operational reliance on the partnership will be scrutinized in a manner never seen before. Documents that allude to awkward internal discussions within both businesses have already been obtained throughout the discovery process. The final week of the trial may determine whether any of that results in a verdict against OpenAI or just in reputational harm that outlasts the legal conclusion.

The cultural weirdness of the entire show is difficult to ignore. In essence, a philosophical disagreement over whether the most potent technology of the decade should be developed under commercial or nonprofit pressure is being litigated in a federal court.

A limited legal matter will be decided by the jury, who will start deliberating around May 18. Unresolved, the much bigger issues of who should control artificial intelligence and how will continue to flow into whatever happens after the ruling. Whether on purpose or not, Musk’s deposition has produced the most transparent public record to date of how the developers of this technology truly think about it when they are under oath and have no room for interpretation.