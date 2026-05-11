Stephen Colbert Built Something Rare on Late Night. The Question Is Whether Anyone Can Replace It

A long-running late-night show typically ends quietly. A couple of final episodes. a collection of clips. A somewhat nostalgic guest list. It would be incorrect to interpret Stephen Colbert’s departure from The Late Show on May 21 as normal, but it will likely follow that pattern. Colbert worked for eleven years to create something truly unique in a format that, by 2026, was both creatively and financially exhausted. His departure from CBS closes more than a chapter. It ends a specific type of television experiment that is unlikely to be repeated by the industry.

It was widely believed that Colbert would need to soften the humorous persona he had developed on The Colbert Report when he succeeded David Letterman in 2015. For a moment, he did. The Late Show’s early months were inconsistent; at 11:35 on a major broadcast network, the host was clearly looking for a register that worked. When the 2016 election came around, something changed.

Colbert subtly took over the position that Jon Stewart had held ten years prior—that of the dependable nightly interpreter of American absurdity—while the show developed its political voice and its viewership increased. There was a price for the position. Colbert has mentioned several times recently that he needs to go away from the weight of the political news cycle because it is draining.

Stephen Colbert Late Show Exit — Snapshot Details Host Departing Stephen Colbert Show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Network CBS Final Episode Date May 21, 2026 Length of Run 11 years Replacement Program Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen New Format Roundtable comedy talk show Reason for Format Shift CBS cost reduction strategy Previous Show The Colbert Report on Comedy Central Signature Quirks Bathtub monologues, poetry to celebrities, surreal sketches Upcoming Project (Film) Co-writing Lord of the Rings: Shadow of the Past Upcoming Project (TV) Voice of the Digital Dean of Students in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Industry Reference Body Television Academy

However, the political criticism was not what made the show unique. That’s what many late-night hosts have done. The odd corners held the rarity. Occasionally, the speeches came from his bathtub. the readiness to genuinely read poetry to a famous person. Almost no one else on commercial television would have given the Sondheim interview the respect it received. Because the part was humorous enough to commit to, a star-studded spoof appeared to be a late-night program made by children.

The format Colbert was using was actually two formats combined, as anyone who regularly watched The Late Show might understand. The outside frame of the mainstream broadcast. Inside, the Colbert Report was anti-institutional. It’s more difficult than it seems to hold both at once for eleven years.

You can learn a lot about the future of late night from the replacement plan. A roundtable-style comedy show called Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen will air at 11:35. The format is less expensive. There is less need for output. A $15 million annual host, an orchestra, a thirty-person writers’ room, and a Broadway-style studio in the Ed Sullivan Theater are not necessary for the model.

For years, CBS officials have been discreetly getting ready for this moment, just like their counterparts at every other broadcast network. Long before the announcement was made, late-night television’s economics failed. Technically, the numbers are still there, but streaming, social clip culture, and the gradual decline of the linear-TV habit have hollowed out the advertising model that formerly supported the entire ecosystem.

Colbert has managed the changeover with grace, as he usually does. He openly congratulated Byron Allen. He has refrained from making the change a public complaint. Reading his most recent interviews gives the impression that he was prepared for the chapter to end before the network was. Plans for the post-Late Show are remarkably detailed. co-writing Shadow of the Past, a new Lord of the Rings movie, with his son. In the forthcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series, I will provide the voice of the Digital Dean of Students. Characters in both projects get to continue seeing the mayhem without having to narrate it every night, and they are both truly lighthearted.

Stephen Colbert

Here, the cultural context is important. Years ago, Conan O’Brien changed his career to podcasting after leaving the network late at night. When James Corden left CBS, the network never ever regained the enthusiasm he had given to that time slot. In part because the format wouldn’t completely die without him, Jon Stewart made a brief comeback to The Daily Show. In some respects, the Colbert period was the last consistent instance of late-night television functioning as a significant cultural institution as opposed to a factory that produced clips. Whether or not people recall how nightly cultural commentary used to feel before TikTok turned every news cycle into a fractured fight will determine whether or not that loss is lamented openly.

The form has emptied out so softly that it’s difficult to ignore. Even if Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Jimmy Kimmel are still hosts at NBC and ABC, respectively, the overall cultural impact of late night has decreased over time. Colbert’s farewell, which is set for a Thursday in late May, will arrive with the kind of warmth he has always evoked, but it will also feel like the end of a specific type of space.

It is unlikely to happen again in this format, on this network, or at this hour, despite the eleven years he spent creating it. The slot will be inherited by whoever takes over. The viewers who specifically followed Colbert because of the monologues in the bathtub and the unexpected emotional moments will mostly go elsewhere. That’s the genuine, sometimes depressing tone of late-night TV. Not with much fanfare, but with a network already figuring out the savings and a host stealthily moving aside.