Why I Quit My Six-Figure Job to Teach Yoga and Never Looked Back

She rarely had time to unpack between client flights and boardroom meetings, so she used to leave her suitcase by the front door—not out of a spirit of adventure. Like a steady stream of deadlines and notifications, her life flowed quickly. She advanced to a well-paying PR position at a multinational financial company by the age of 31. Her spirit was disintegrating, but the money was stable.

Initially, yoga was only a weekly diversion. An uncommon moment when no deliverables were required. Slowly, however, it started tugging at her in low, persistent ways. A deeper part of her was touched by the quiet, the stillness between poses. During Monday strategy calls, the same person began whispering questions she dared not ask.

Key Detail Information Subject Professionals leaving six-figure careers to teach yoga Motivations Burnout, loss of purpose, desire for balance and fulfillment Common Transition Path Yoga teacher training, building private clientele, digital courses Financial Trade-offs Initial pay cuts, unstable income, lifestyle adjustments Long-Term Gains Personal freedom, emotional wellness, redefining wealth Notable Example Sara DiVello, former PR executive turned yoga instructor External Link https://www.marieclaire.com/career-advice/i-quit-my-six-figure-career-to-teach-yoga

It took some time for things to change. She, like many others, held fast to her title and the way of life it provided. A lease in a desirable zip code, student loans, and the constant worry of falling behind were all present. However, burnout can creep up on you until it hits you in the face. She woke up in a hotel room during a high-stakes offsite event and was unable to recall which city she was in.

She then signed up for a 200-hour yoga teacher training program. She needed to breathe differently, but not because she had a plan. It began as a side project and later became a sabbatical. However, she finally let out a breath and turned to leave when her boss claimed public recognition for a year-long campaign she had led.

She had a shaky first class as a yoga instructor. She nervously read from the twelve pages of notes she brought, but she neglected to cue half of the transitions. She caught a glimpse of something uncommon, though, when the students filed out, thanking her for being there rather than for being flawless.

However, there were pragmatic considerations. Studio classes alone do not provide the majority of teachers with a living. Developing a profitable yoga business frequently entails combining multiple revenue sources, such as private clients, internet subscriptions, and branded content. Successful people approach it as both an enterprise and a passion. They perform the calculations in between breaths.

After spending the majority of her twenties climbing and collapsing, one teacher I met quit her job in software. Ramen dinners, early-morning Lyft gigs, and even questions about whether she had made a mistake were all part of her difficult journey. However, by her third year, she was making a consistent living by providing startups with mindfulness coaching and trauma-informed yoga sessions.

I learned from her story that success isn’t always quick or glamorous. It can occasionally develop gradually, much like a deepening breath with practice. Space is necessary for purpose to develop.

Frequently, the emotional change is more significant than the financial one. These former professionals report something surprisingly uncommon: contentment, rather than waking up fearing the day. They measure time in quiet mornings and the capacity to fully present themselves and others, not in billable hours.

However, there are times when uncertainty arises. One teacher talked about how she occasionally wondered if she had fallen behind while browsing LinkedIn. Her peers were now VP-level directors who were taking expensive vacations. However, a PTSD-affected student informed her that, up until her class, they hadn’t slept through the night in years. “That was a different kind of ROI,” she said.

The shift is a reordering of values rather than merely a change in career. a reevaluation of what is important. Teachers frequently discuss letting go of their ego like an old coat. They begin to build trust—in their breath, in their bodies, and eventually in their business—instead of pursuing titles.

I consider the meaning of wealth. For some, it’s the numbers on their paycheck. For some, it’s the capacity to quit a toxic position without looking back. However, wealth means something different to these yoga instructors. It’s in the quiet delight of making someone else’s breathing easier, making room for someone’s sorrow, or just knowing that you’re lessening rather than adding to the cacophony.

“I used to help brands tell better stories,” a woman told me. I now assist others in hearing their own voices. Although her income may not be as high as it was before, she claims that her peace of mind is invaluable.

That does not imply that the road is simple. It takes preparation, bravery, and a readiness to reinterpret success without praise. However, the benefits are extremely intimate and sometimes profoundly transformative for those who persevere.

Their legacy isn’t quantified by accolades or office space. One breath, one class, one student at a time—it’s the cascading effect of grounded presence.