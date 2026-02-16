Audience members at The London Palladium on 25 February will get something most entrepreneurship events don’t offer: the chance to pitch their ambitions live, with Cathay Pacific potentially backing standout ideas. The free event closes registration on 13 February, and tickets vanish on a first-come basis.

The evening centres on Simon Squibb, the British entrepreneur who built his fortune in Hong Kong before selling his agency Fluid to PwC. His connection to the city, the Cathay Pacific home base, anchors the collaboration as the airline marks 80 years of operations.

Squibb’s trajectory reads like the kind of story that fills his Sunday Times bestseller “What’s Your Dream?” At 15, his father died. He found himself homeless. To survive, he started a gardening business—his first taste of what he calls his “entrepreneurial muscle.” Three decades later, he’s launched 19 companies and invested in 78 startups, amassing over 20 million social media followers through his #GiveWithoutTake movement.

“Hong Kong has played an incredibly important role in shaping both my personal and professional journey,” Squibb said. “Partnering with iconic Hong Kong brand, Cathay Pacific, to share stories, spark ideas and help a few dreams take flight feels genuinely special.”

The format breaks from standard keynote structure. Rather than simply listening, attendees will watch, and potentially join, live pitches from the Palladium stage. Which ideas merit support remains unspecified, as does the nature of that backing. But the airline’s involvement signals something beyond applause and encouragement.

Brian Tsoi, Cathay Pacific Regional General Manager for Europe, framed the event as part of broader anniversary celebrations. “As we mark 80 years of connecting people and places, we’re delighted to host this special evening for our members at The London Palladium,” he explained. “It’s a chance not only to hear Simon’s story, but for our members to share their own dreams as part of our anniversary celebrations.”

The “members” qualifier matters. While the event is free, attendance requires either current membership in Cathay’s loyalty programme or signing up before registering. That programme offers Asia Miles for flights, hotels and shopping, plus access to the venue’s VIP Cathay Suite—a perk that extends beyond this single evening.

For Cathay, the event fits a pattern of experiential marketing around milestone years. Unlike British Airways’ 100th anniversary push or Virgin Atlantic’s Richard Branson-fronted campaigns, Cathay’s 80th leans on an external entrepreneur whose Hong Kong success story aligns with the airline’s positioning as the UK’s gateway to Asia-Pacific.

The Palladium setting adds weight. The venue’s 2,286-seat capacity means hundreds will attend, assuming registration fills. Those hoping to secure a spot face a 13 February cutoff, with the event itself running from 7.30pm to 10pm on 25 February.

Squibb’s media presence, features in the BBC, Sunday Times, Entrepreneur and Tech Radar, brings built-in awareness. His street interviews, filmed for social platforms, regularly rack up millions of views. Translating that digital audience to a physical venue represents a test of whether online influence converts to real-world attendance.

The pitch element distinguishes this from typical author talks. Attendees won’t just consume content; they’ll compete for attention and resources. That dynamic mirrors Squibb’s HelpBnk venture, which focuses on connecting aspiring entrepreneurs with support networks.

For Cathay Pacific, awarded recognition by Skytrax in 2025, the event underscores its role beyond transportation. As a founding member of the oneworld alliance and the Swire Group’s aviation arm listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the carrier competes not just on routes and pricing but on brand affinity and experiential perks.

The Hong Kong connection threads through every element. Squibb built his wealth there. Cathay calls it home. The city’s reputation as an entrepreneurial hub, where East meets West, where fortunes rise and fall, provides thematic backdrop for an evening about turning ambitions into reality.

Whether the selected pitches receive funding, mentorship, travel credits or something else remains unclear. Cathay’s statement that “standout ideas” will be “potentially supported” leaves room for interpretation. But the promise alone may drive registration, particularly among the loyalty programme’s existing members who’ve accumulated miles without a compelling reason to engage beyond booking flights.

The timing, just past mid-February, positions the event early in the anniversary year. Additional celebrations will follow, though Cathay Pacific hasn’t detailed what those entail. For now, the Palladium evening serves as the public-facing centrepiece in the UK market.

Squibb’s book title “What’s Your Dream?” doubles as the event’s unofficial theme. His message that people should “start before they feel ready” appeals to would-be entrepreneurs stuck in planning mode. Whether that translates to compelling live pitches or awkward stage moments depends entirely on who registers and what they bring.

Full details and registration live on the Cathay Pacific website. The airline hasn’t disclosed how many tickets remain or how quickly registration is filling. Given the first-come model and the zero cost barrier, those interested face a simple calculus: sign up now or miss the window.

By 25 February, the Palladium will host a room full of people with ideas, a stage, a microphone, and an airline willing to back a few of them. What happens when the pitches start will determine whether this becomes a memorable brand moment or a well-intentioned experiment that didn’t quite land.