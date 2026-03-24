Aquamania Jungle Park Opens at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh

Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh has opened Aquamania Jungle Park, a new aquapark on the Red Sea coast designed for guests of all ages.

The park covers 35,000 square metres and includes 28 waterslides, ride zones for children, and a dedicated splash area called Ride House for younger guests.

The main draw is a 350-metre Water Coaster. The park also features a tubing ride built on Hive Technology — the first of its kind in the Middle East.

Guests who want to take a break from the rides can use the food court and kiosks, which serve food and drinks throughout the day.

Aquamania Jungle Park is part of the hotel’s Ultra All-Inclusive offer, which covers stays, meals, and entertainment in one package.

“The opening of Aquamania Jungle Park represents an exciting new chapter for Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh and for family entertainment in the region,” said Erkan Yildirim, CEO of Rixos Hotels Egypt. “Our goal is always to elevate the guest experience by combining world-class hospitality with innovative attractions. This aquapark offers something truly special, making every stay even more memorable within our Ultra All-Inclusive concept.”

The new aquapark adds to Sharm El Sheikh’s standing as a Red Sea resort destination and reflects Rixos Hotels’ focus on leisure and hospitality.