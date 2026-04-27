IBM Stock Price Is Down 15% in 2026 Despite a Record Quarter — Here’s the Contradiction Wall Street Can’t Resolve

By most fair standards, IBM’s April 22nd statistics were good. $15.9 billion in revenue during the first quarter, a 9% increase from the previous year. Software is expanding by 11%. IBM Z mainframe revenue increased by 51%, while infrastructure increased by 15%. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.91 exceeded Wall Street’s estimate of $1.81.

Speaking from Armonk, CEO Arvind Krishna reiterated the full-year outlook, which includes a billion-dollar improvement in free cash flow and more than 5% constant currency revenue growth. Jim Kavanaugh, IBM’s finance chief, emphasized that the company has never previously increased its first-quarter guidance. After then, the stock dropped by almost 7%. Because that is where IBM is in 2026—doing things it has never done before and still facing consequences.

Category Details Company International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Current Price $231.21 (as of April 27, 2026) Market Cap $217.26 billion 52-Week High / Low $324.90 high / $220.72 low Q1 2026 Revenue $15.9 billion — up 9% year-over-year, beating estimates of $15.62B Software Revenue $7.1 billion — up 11% year-over-year Consulting Revenue $5.27 billion — up 4%, just below consensus of $5.28B Post-Earnings Reaction Stock fell ~7% despite the beat; down ~15% year-to-date in 2026 CEO Arvind Krishna — confirmed 5%+ revenue growth outlook for full-year 2026 Dividend Yield 2.90% — P/E ratio 20.51 — Avg. daily volume 7.85M shares Analyst Targets Morgan Stanley raised to $225; BMO Capital lowered to $270; consensus near $302

In contrast to the S&P 500, which has increased in value within the same time frame, the IBM stock price has dropped by almost 15% since January and is currently close to $231 as of late April. The whole picture can be seen in the 52-week range: shares peaked at $324.90 and have since lost about a third of that amount, currently trading closer to the $220.72 low than they were a year ago.

The disparity between operational performance and stock market confidence is remarkable for a company that recently reported its best quarterly revenue rise in recent memory. It brings up a subject that analysts have been debating for months without coming to a definitive conclusion: what precisely is the market terrified of?

Consultation is part of the solution. Although the segment’s first-quarter revenue of $5.27 billion was 4% higher than the previous year, it fell short of the StreetAccount estimate of $5.28 billion. This difference is so slight that it hardly registers in monetary terms, but the symbolism is significant. AI technologies that can automate big chunks of that job at a fraction of the cost are now directly in the path of IBM’s consulting business, which was created over decades of assisting large organizations in managing complicated technology transformations.

Earlier in the year, IBM’s COBOL modernization practice, which generates significant consultancy revenue, was particularly mentioned as being threatened by Anthropic’s Claude Code, which was created by the same company behind the model that powers this piece. When those worries first became apparent to the public in February, IBM fell 13% in a single day. The stock never made a full recovery.

IBM Stock

IBM is handling the tension in its 2026 scenario with caution, but it hasn’t been resolved yet. On the one hand, Watsonx, its enterprise AI platform, is getting real traction; according to the company, 95% of Fortune 500 organizations are already using it in some way. However, the same AI trend that is propelling Watsonx adoption also poses a challenge to IBM’s long-standing use of consulting services as a means of fostering client connections. Investors don’t appear to know whether to price IBM as an AI victim or a benefit, and the stock may continue to act as though it can’t decide until that question is resolved.

It’s difficult to ignore the dividend lying there at 2.90%; it’s a consistent, dependable figure that tends to draw in a particular kind of long-term investor who isn’t really interested in momentum plays. Following earnings, Morgan Stanley increased its price target to $225, which is actually lower than the current trading price and indicates a level of caution that extends beyond transient noise. BMO Capital lowered its goal from $290 to $270. If the AI concerns turn out to be unfounded, the analyst consensus, which is now at $302, suggests a significant increase from present levels.

Whether IBM’s software capabilities can expand quickly enough to counteract any consulting challenges that arise over the next two years is still up in the air. The roadmap for quantum computing, which calls for a fault-tolerant system by 2029, gives the narrative a longer-term perspective that is mostly overlooked by present prices. As of right now, IBM is outperforming forecasts and seeing its stock decline, which might be a sign that the market is perceiving something that the earnings don’t yet reflect or a chance to purchase. History indicates that both can occasionally be true simultaneously.