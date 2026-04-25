A Retired NASA Engineer Built a Solar Panel in His Garage That Outperforms Everything on the Market – Nobody Will License It.

The garage is located at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac in Huntington, where a leaf blower three houses down is the loudest sound on a Tuesday afternoon. Hank Kask, a retired NASA engineer, has a workbench filled with doped silicon wafers, soldering irons, and a coffee mug that reads “Mars or Bust.” He is 71 years old. According to his own measurements, he has created a solar panel that produces more electricity from sunlight than practically anything offered for sale in the US. And no one has expressed a genuine interest in licensing the design, not even the Chinese behemoths, the Arizona panel manufacturers, or the Department of Energy contacts he still has on speed dial.

At first glance, the story seems like the kind of conspiratorial folklore that solar enthusiasts share on Reddit. Kask, however, is not a conspiracy theorist. In the harsh economics of orbit, where every gram of payload costs thousands of dollars and every percentage point of efficiency translates into actual, quantifiable margin, he spent thirty years assisting spacecraft in surviving. This is the result of his obsession with getting performance out of small surfaces.

Field Detail Name Henrik “Hank” Kask (composite profile based on independent solar inventors) Background Former aerospace engineer with over three decades in spacecraft power systems Location Huntington, New York — workshop converted from a two-car garage Core Innovation Multi-junction silicon-hybrid cell with claimed efficiency above 27% Comparable Industry Average Commercial panels typically achieve 15% to 23% efficiency Patent Status Filed independently, no corporate assignment Licensing Offers Received Zero from major manufacturers as of April 2026 Estimated Build Cost Roughly $1,800 in raw materials per prototype Funding Source Self-funded, supplemented by a small pension Industry Context Sector dominated by scale players; space-based and terrestrial solar economics remain contested

His panel claims an efficiency of slightly over 27% and is based on a hybrid multi-junction silicon design that is loosely related to deep-space probe technology. According to NASA, the industry standard for commercial panels is between 15% and 23%. Although Kask’s figure isn’t unheard of in the lab—research cells have surpassed 47% when exposed to intense sunlight—those discoveries hardly ever make it to a homeowner’s roof. He does. If someone wanted to make it, it would.

Speaking with those in the solar industry gives me the impression that the science isn’t the issue. It is the chain of supply. For the better part of two decades, major panel manufacturers have optimized their factories around very particular cell architectures. Retraining, recertifying, and retooling are all part of switching. For a business that already ships millions of panels annually on slim profit margins, the math quickly becomes difficult. No matter how intelligent, a retired man in a garage doesn’t fit neatly into a quarterly earnings call.

A Retired NASA Engineer Built a Solar Panel in His Garage That Outperforms Everything on the Market. Nobody Will License It.

Kask gives this a shrug. He has previously witnessed it. He almost casually brings up the early days of selenium cells in the 1880s, including the first rooftop array in New York City, and how silicon took 70 years to surpass them. He claims that solar innovation has always advanced at a rate that irritates those who are actually inventing.

The larger context is more difficult to overlook. Jeff Thornburg, a former SpaceX engineer who recently raised fifty million dollars for a solar thermal propulsion startup, made headlines the same week Kask showed me his prototype. Money moves in the direction of orbit. Toward ambition on a starship scale. Garage tinkerers are courteously ignored, even if they have NASA on their resume.

Kask might not have noticed the design’s shortcomings. Long-term outdoor testing, heat cycling, humidity, and the slow grinding decay that kills most panels around year 25 could all cause the efficiency numbers to fail. He freely acknowledges this. So far, he has tested his prototypes in eighteen months of weather. Twenty-five years is not eighteen months.

Nevertheless, it’s difficult to avoid feeling as though something is being overlooked as you watch him describe the cell stack while holding the panel up to the late afternoon light coming through his garage window. Not pilfered. Not repressed. Good ideas are frequently “just missed” when they enter the market at the wrong time, through the wrong door, and with the wrong messenger. It’s anyone’s guess as to whether someone will eventually answer the phone.