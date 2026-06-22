S&P 500 Correction Warning Signs Stack Up as Paulsen Eyes 20% Drop

S&P 500 correction warning signs are multiplying, according to Jim Paulsen, a Wall Street veteran and former chief strategist at The Leuthold Group, who now believes the benchmark index could fall by as much as 20% in the coming months.

Despite the market’s strong run in the second quarter, Paulsen laid out six indicators in a recent note that he believes point to a sizeable pullback ahead. ‘I’m getting concerned because several indicators now suggest the stock market is substantially extended and could require some period of consolidation,’ he said. ‘My guess is any pullback may prove to be a larger 10% to 20% correction making it worthwhile to adjust portfolios a bit more conservatively for the coming months.’

The S&P 500 Correction Warning Paulsen Finds Most Concerning

At the heart of Paulsen’s concern is a widening gap between stock prices and consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan’s sentiment index fell to an all-time low of 44.8 in May 2026, down from 49.8 at the end of April, with year-ahead inflation expectations rising to 4.8%, according to CNBC. Supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, tied to the US-Iran war, contributed to the decline by pushing gasoline prices higher.

A preliminary June 2026 reading showed a partial recovery to 48.9, beating market expectations of 46, but the index still sits 41.6% below its historical average of 83.8, according to Advisor Perspectives. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has remained close to record highs, breaking a long-running relationship between equity prices and Main Street confidence.

Paulsen also points to investor positioning as a contrarian warning. He cites survey data from the American Association of Individual Investors showing that stocks-less-cash allocation is sitting at almost 55%. ‘Since 1988, whenever the allocation of stocks less cash nears or exceeds 50% of the portfolio, the stock market has often struggled,’ he said. The AAII Asset Allocation Survey shows that total stock and stock-fund allocations rose 1.3 percentage points to 69.8% in May 2026, a broader measure that underlines how heavily tilted individual investors currently are towards equities.

Six Signals: Rates, Oil, Deficits and Liquidity

Economic policy is becoming more restrictive, Paulsen argues. The 10-year US Treasury yield climbed to 4.49% on Monday, edging towards the key 4.5% mark, reflecting inflationary fears linked to the Iran war. Fiscal support is also fading: the federal budget deficit stood at 5.7% of GDP last year, according to data from the US Office of Management and Budget cited in Paulsen’s note, though USAFacts, also drawing on OMB data, places the FY 2025 figure at 5.8% of GDP. Either way, it is a sharp retreat from the pandemic-era peak of 14.4%. The Congressional Budget Office projects the deficit will widen again to $1.9 trillion in fiscal year 2026, a forward-looking pressure Paulsen’s rate-and-fiscal warning does not yet capture.

Oil prices add another layer. Paulsen notes that in every instance oil has peaked over the last 50 years, the S&P 500 began to fall shortly after crude turned lower, citing his analysis of market data since 1970. ‘Once oil prices finally peak, pressures on both the economy and the stock market often are just heating up,’ he said. ‘After obsessing about how rising oil prices would derail the bull market ever since the cannons sounded, most investors relax and become much more optimistic once oil prices peak, a telltale contrarian sign.’

A bifurcation between technology stocks and the broader economy forms a fifth warning. Information technology stocks in the S&P 500 are up 33% this year, far outpacing the 10% gain in the broader index, according to State Street Investment Management. Paulsen has dubbed the outperformers ‘New Era’ stocks. Real GDP growth attributable to investment in those companies has risen to 8% year-over-year, against 1.1% average yearly growth across the rest of the economy. ‘It’s gotten so extreme in such a short time frame, I question how much longer this division can sustain before something has to change,’ Paulsen said.

Liquidity rounds out the six signals. The percentage of US corporate and household cash relative to GDP has fallen sharply, even as equities have continued to climb. Paulsen pointed to the stock declines in 2008, 2020, and 2022 as previous episodes when liquidity contracted and markets followed. ‘The divergence between the stock market and liquidity levels in the economy are getting more extreme and concerning,’ he said.

Paulsen did acknowledge that the artificial intelligence trade could push markets higher before any correction arrives. That caveat aside, he said he sees enough warning signals to justify shifting portfolios towards a more conservative stance now, ahead of what he expects will be a meaningful test of the bull market’s staying power.