UBS Gold Price Forecast Points to $5,200 as Three Catalysts Align

The UBS gold price forecast of roughly $5,200 an ounce over the next 12 months rests on three interlocking pillars: a mispriced Federal Reserve (Fed), a stretched US dollar, and relentless central bank buying. The bank set out its case in a 25 June note, projecting a gain of about 28% from current levels.

Gold has been through a sharp reversal. Prices climbed 150% between early 2024 and early 2026, then gave back 23% from January highs to around $4,040 an ounce. UBS argues the pullback has created the conditions for the next leg higher.

Why UBS Sees the Fed as the First Driver of Its Gold Price Forecast

The bank’s opening argument is that markets have misread the Fed under Kevin Warsh, its new chairman. Investors are overestimating the central bank’s hawkishness following his first meeting, UBS said, and the Fed’s next move is more likely to be a cut than a hike.

The bank also expects economic growth to slow over the next year, a backdrop that historically draws investors toward safe-haven assets. Rate cuts would reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, reinforcing demand at the same time the economic outlook softens.

The second driver is currency weakness. UBS says long positioning in the dollar is ‘stretched’ and that rising fiscal deficits should weigh on the currency. ‘A weaker dollar has historically been a powerful tailwind for gold,’ Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi, the bank’s global head of equities, said in the note.

Central Bank Buying Underpins the Floor

The third pillar is sovereign demand. UBS expects annual central bank purchases to remain steady, providing a price floor for gold. The scale of recent buying is substantial. According to Kitco News, citing World Gold Council data, Poland purchased 14 tonnes in April 2026, bringing its year-to-date total to 45 tonnes and its reserves to 595 tonnes, representing roughly 30% of total holdings. China added 8 tonnes in the same month, lifting official gold reserves to approximately 2,322 tonnes, or around 9% of its total reserves.

The report attributed 18 tonnes to Poland and 10 tonnes to China in May; the World Gold Council figures for April show 14 and 8 tonnes respectively. The April WGC data is used here as the primary source.

Poland’s appetite for gold is not a recent trend. According to Funds Society, citing World Gold Council figures, Poland was the world’s top gold buyer in the first quarter of 2025, acquiring 48.6 tonnes between January and March that year.

As for how much gold belongs in a portfolio, Hoffmann-Burchardi suggested an allocation ‘in the mid-single digit range.’ She added: ‘Its relatively low historical correlation with traditional asset classes means that it should add to overall portfolio resilience over time.’

Where Other Banks Stand

Not every institution shares UBS’s optimism. Goldman Sachs now sees gold reaching $4,900 an ounce by year-end, having trimmed that target from $5,400. The bank’s $4,900 target has its own history: as Kitco News reported in December 2025, Goldman raised its 2026 forecast to $4,900 from $4,300, citing strong Western ETF inflows and sustained central bank buying as the drivers, before a subsequent move to $5,400 and then back.

Goldman has also mapped a downside scenario. According to Yahoo Finance, citing Goldman, if the Fed were to raise rates rather than hold or cut, the bank sees gold sliding to $4,400 by year-end as its appeal as a policy hedge fades. Goldman economists pushed back their US rate-cut forecast to next year, and the Fed held its benchmark rate at 3.50% to 3.75%.

ING takes a softer bullish view, forecasting gold around $4,600 at year-end, down from an earlier projection of $5,000.

The spread between forecasts is wide: UBS at $5,200, Goldman at $4,900, ING at $4,600, and Goldman’s bear case at $4,400. The gap will narrow quickly if the Fed signals its next move. A pivot toward cuts, and Hoffmann-Burchardi’s thesis gets its first piece of evidence.