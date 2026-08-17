Big Tech Voluntary Buyouts Reshape How Silicon Valley Cuts Jobs

Big Tech voluntary buyouts are emerging as a preferred first step in workforce reductions across Silicon Valley, with Google workers pressing for the practice to become company policy and Microsoft completing its first large-scale programme of this kind in more than five decades.

At Google, more than 100 employees rallied outside the company’s Mountain View headquarters this month, with some travelling from offices outside the Bay Area, according to Quartz. The Alphabet Workers Union delivered a petition directly to senior executives at the Googleplex, signed by more than 4,500 employees. The petition, addressed to chief executive Sundar Pichai, called on Google to offer voluntary exit packages before any mandatory cuts, guarantee severance for every laid-off worker, end forced-distribution performance ratings, and allow employees to receive severance as extended paid leave rather than a lump sum.

The backdrop is a company that is simultaneously growing and cutting. Alphabet’s Q2 2026 filing with the SEC shows its workforce rose from 187,103 employees at 31 March 2026 to 198,933 at 30 June 2026, a gain of approximately 11,830 in a single quarter. Google did not respond to requests for comment.

The Alphabet Workers Union, which counts approximately 1,400 members, argues that buyouts would have reduced the scale of past cuts. Since roughly 20,000 Google employees were laid off in 2023, the union says, severance packages at the company have been ‘slowly shrinking.’ Emma Jackson, a Google employee of more than 20 years and a union leader, said workers nearing retirement might have accepted buyouts in earlier rounds, reducing the number of forced departures. She called the approach ‘more humane.’

Big Tech Voluntary Buyouts: What Workers Actually Receive

Microsoft has gone furthest in formalising the approach. The company launched what it described as its first large-scale voluntary buyout initiative in 51 years, announcing the programme in April 2026 via an internal memo from Chief People Officer Amy Coleman. ‘Our hope is that this program gives those eligible the choice to take that next step on their own terms, with generous company support,’ Coleman wrote, according to CNBC.

Eligibility was open to US employees at Level 67 (senior director level) and below whose age plus years of service totalled at least 70. Workers on sales and incentive plans were excluded. The final day of active employment was set at 1 July 2026, with an official separation date of 2 July 2026.

The financial terms were substantial. Cash severance ranged from 8 to 39 weeks of base pay, paid as a lump sum based on seniority and tenure. On the healthcare side, Microsoft covered the full cost of medical, dental, and vision benefits, including for dependents, for the first year after departure. Participants then paid a monthly premium for up to four additional years, with coverage ending early if they became eligible for Medicare or obtained other coverage.

Stock vesting was also accelerated: most eligible employees received six additional months of vesting, extended to up to 12 months for those with more than 24 years of service. Under a separate provision noted by Avier Wealth Advisors, employees aged at least 55 with at least 15 years of continuous service, or those aged 65, could have eligible stock grants continue to vest even after separation, provided those grants were made more than one year before their termination date.

More than 30% of those eligible accepted the offer. CNBC had reported that roughly 7% of Microsoft’s approximately 125,000 US employees qualified, suggesting around 8,750 workers were offered the programme. Microsoft then cut approximately 4,800 further jobs earlier this month.

The Morale Calculation for Employers

Laszlo Bock, a former Google head of human resources who now advises chief executives, said buyouts are growing more attractive as Silicon Valley companies age alongside their workforces. ‘They have more eligible people, and it’s a softer message for morale,’ he said. Josh Bersin, an HR analyst and consultant, added that forcing veteran employees out through layoffs ‘creates a lot of bad blood.’

Peter Rahbar, a New York employment attorney, said buyouts carry a different psychological weight for those who remain and for prospective recruits. ‘How you treat people on the way out is certainly something people look at on the way in,’ he said. Packages also tend to be more generous than standard severance, he noted, and there is ‘an emotional difference between choosing to leave and being told to go.’

The approach carries real risks for employers, however. Jay Zagorsky, a professor at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, said layoffs offer certainty that buyouts do not: if too few employees accept, a company may still need to make cuts to hit its headcount target. Bock flagged a second concern specific to tech: extending offers to all employees risks losing what he calls ‘spiky talent,’ where a small number of workers create disproportionate value, potentially to a direct competitor.

For Marisela Cerda, a principal customer experience manager at Microsoft who joined the company in 2001, the offer arrived when retirement was far from her mind at 47. She ultimately chose to stay, but said the offer forced a sharper reckoning with her next career chapter. ‘You move toward what you want more of, versus moving away from things you don’t want,’ she said.

Whether Google will heed its workers’ petition is the next test. The company’s upcoming performance review cycle, and any headcount decisions that follow it, will reveal whether the voluntary model becomes a formal first step or remains a case-by-case management tool.