How AI Search Decides Which Companies to Recommend

Ask ChatGPT, Perplexity or Google’s AI Overviews to recommend an accountant in Dubai, a clinic in Jumeirah or a supplier of anything at all, and you will get an answer. Not ten blue links. An answer, with three or four named companies in it.

That answer is now the shortlist. Everyone outside it is invisible, and the mechanics that decide who makes the cut are only partly the ones SEO professionals have spent two decades optimising for.

What generative engine optimisation actually is

Generative engine optimisation (GEO) is the practice of structuring your content, your entity data and your third-party footprint so that AI systems retrieve, understand and cite your business when answering relevant questions.

The important word is retrieve. There is a common misunderstanding that getting recommended by an AI means somehow getting into the model’s training data. For most commercial queries, that is not what is happening. When you ask a modern assistant about businesses, services or anything with a time dimension, it runs live searches and builds an answer from the pages it pulls back. You are not competing to be remembered. You are competing to be retrieved and then quoted.

That distinction is good news, because retrieval is influenceable on a timescale of weeks rather than years.

Traditional SEO is the foundation, not the alternative

Studies of AI Overviews consistently find heavy overlap between cited sources and pages that already rank in the conventional top ten for the same query. The retrieval layer is, in most cases, a search engine. If you cannot rank, you will not get retrieved, and if you are not retrieved you cannot be cited.

So GEO does not replace SEO. It sits on top of it. The differences appear in what happens after retrieval, when the model has your page in front of it and has to decide whether to use it.

What makes a page quotable

An AI assembling an answer is looking for passages it can lift with minimal reworking. Pages that get cited tend to share a set of characteristics:

They answer the question in the first two sentences under the heading. A section headed “How much does X cost” that opens with three paragraphs of context before reaching a number will lose to one that leads with the number and adds context afterwards.

They are structurally clean. Descriptive H2s phrased the way people actually ask questions, short paragraphs, lists and tables where the content is comparative. Models parse structure. A wall of text is harder to extract from than the same information in a table.

They contain specifics. Named entities, figures, dates, thresholds, defined terms. Vague marketing copy is unquotable because there is nothing in it to quote.

They include a definition. Sentences in the form “X is a Y that does Z” are disproportionately likely to be lifted verbatim into an answer.

They carry an FAQ block. Question-and-answer pairs map directly onto how people query assistants, which is why they get cited so heavily.

Why your own website is not enough

Here is the part most businesses get wrong. Language models are trained to be cautious about single-source claims, particularly promotional ones. A company that only appears on its own website is a company the model has no independent basis to recommend.

What builds that basis is corroboration: your business described consistently across directories, publications, industry roundups, press coverage, review platforms and editorial mentions on sites you do not own. When the same facts about your company appear in five independent places, the model treats those facts as reliable. When they appear once, on your own homepage, it does not.

This is why digital PR, press release distribution and editorial placement have quietly become GEO activities rather than purely brand ones. They are how you manufacture corroboration.

Consistency matters as much as volume. If your company name, service description and location vary across those sources, you fragment your own entity and make it harder for any system to connect the references into a single business.

The practical checklist for UAE businesses

1. Fix the fundamentals first. If your site is slow, thin or unrankable, nothing downstream works.

2. Add Organization, LocalBusiness and Service schema, and keep the details identical to your Google Business Profile.

3. Rewrite service pages to answer-first structure with question-shaped headings.

4. Build an FAQ section on every commercial page, using the questions customers actually ask.

5. Get mentioned elsewhere. Editorial placements, press distribution, industry directories, review sites.

6. Keep your name, address and description byte-identical everywhere you appear.

7. Test monthly. Ask the major assistants the questions your customers would ask and see whether you appear.

That last step is the one almost nobody does, and it is the only real measurement available. There is no Search Console for AI answers yet. Manual testing against a fixed list of prompts, run monthly and logged, is currently the best visibility tracking that exists.

Frequently asked questions

Is GEO different from SEO?

Yes, but it depends on SEO. SEO gets your page retrieved. GEO determines whether the model uses your page once it has it. The two share technical foundations but diverge in content structure and the weight placed on third-party corroboration.

How long does GEO take to show results?

Faster than SEO in most cases. Because AI assistants query live indexes, structural changes to a page that already ranks can affect citation behaviour within weeks rather than months.

Can you pay to appear in AI answers?

Not directly at present. Some platforms are testing advertising formats, but organic citations are earned through retrievability and corroboration, not purchased.

Does schema markup help with AI search?

It helps indirectly. Schema clarifies what your entity is and how its attributes relate, which improves how reliably systems can extract and reuse your information.

Contributed by WebBox, a Dubai based digital growth agency working across AI automation, SEO, generative engine optimisation, PR distribution and web design. More at webbox.ae.

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