How One CEO Built a Career Bouncing Back from Prison

T. Renee Smith knows what bouncing back from prison really means: she served a 46-month federal sentence beginning in late 2007 and is now the chief executive of an AI consultancy that works with some of America’s largest corporations. Her story is a case study in reintegration, resilience, and the hard work of rebuilding an identity from scratch.

A Sentence That Rewrote Her Life

Smith, 51 and based in Atlanta, was charged with a felony in 2005 after she and a business partner conspired to use false financial information to obtain bank loans. In the roughly two years before sentencing, she married. By the time a judge handed down her 46-month term in 2007, she was four months pregnant.

Her son was born in April 2008 and spent the first 11 months of his life inside the prison with her, before going to live with her husband and parents. Smith has described that period as psychologically challenging for the whole family.

‘Being in prison stripped me of everything I thought was important, and I had an identity crisis,’ she told Business Insider. ‘I had no idea who I was outside my role as a business owner.’

She resolved, while still incarcerated, to treat the experience as an opportunity. The goal: to come out better on the other side and to make something great out of a bad situation.

Bouncing Back from Prison: the Reality Behind the Mindset

When Smith was released in late 2010, the practical barrier landed immediately. A felony conviction ruled out most corporate employment. She started with contract work that did not require background checks, and launched a consulting business on the side in 2011. Growth was gradual: clients referred her to other clients, and the practice built itself over several years.

She also describes making an early mistake: throwing herself straight back into work without allowing time to reintegrate into her family and her own life. ‘You’ve been away for years. You have to reintegrate into your family and your life,’ she told Business Insider. That lesson now forms a core part of the advice she passes on to others.

Today, iSuccess Consulting describes itself as a global business consulting firm with more than 30 years of experience partnering with corporations, government agencies, and nonprofits, with a focus on organisational development and small business growth strategy. Smith serves as its chief executive and AI transformation strategist, helping clients assess their AI readiness, develop implementation strategies, and prepare their workforces for the changes that follow.

Among the firm’s engagements, it designed and managed Delta Air Lines‘ Supplier Development Academy, part of Delta’s $1 billion commitment to spend with small business suppliers, delivering customised curriculum, coaching, and capital readiness tools, according to Smith’s LinkedIn profile.

The Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council describes her as a nationally recognised business strategist whose work includes using AI to strengthen supply chain transparency. She is also a best-selling author, with her book ‘The CEO Life: A Holistic Blueprint to Scale Your Business & Your Life’ available on Amazon and at theceo.life.

What She Tells Anyone Starting Over

Smith is clear that her advice is not only for people who have been to prison. Career breaks caused by caregiving, divorce, bereavement, or redundancy all leave people needing to rebuild, and she argues the same framework applies.

The first step, she says, is to grieve the life you expected. The second is to replace the belief that your life ‘should have’ gone a certain way with acceptance of how it actually is. ‘Instead of wishing my life were something else, I ask myself what lesson I needed to learn from it and how I could grow from that,’ she told Business Insider.

The third, and in her view most critical, step is a shift in mindset. ‘If I’d looked at myself and thought, “I’m a convicted felon. Nobody’s going to hire me. I can’t build a business,” then I would’ve become my own worst enemy,’ she said. The alternative is to ask what the break taught you and what you need to build the next version of your life.

‘My life has been an absolute journey, but I wouldn’t change anything because it made me who I am today,’ she told Business Insider. ‘There’s no way that I’d be as resilient as I am if I wasn’t incarcerated.’

For Smith, the next test of that resilience is taking her AI consultancy deeper into corporate supply chains. Whether the demand for AI readiness advisers keeps pace with her ambitions will be the clearest measure yet of how far the rebuild has gone.