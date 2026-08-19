Humanoid Robotics Investment Guide: ETFs, Pure-Plays and the $5 Trillion Bet

Humanoid robotics investment is moving from science-fiction thought experiment to live market opportunity, with a wave of new funds, incoming IPOs, and Wall Street forecasts that have begun to sharpen into actual numbers. The catalyst for renewed attention is a confluence of cheaper hardware, more capable AI, and a labour market straining under an ageing workforce.

How to Approach Humanoid Robotics Investment

Morgan Stanley puts the long-run case starkly: its April 2025 report projects $4.7 trillion in humanoid-specific revenue by 2050, rising above $5 trillion once supply-chain and support services are included, with approximately 1 billion humanoids in use, around 90% of them in industrial and commercial settings. Adoption is projected to be relatively slow until the mid-2030s before accelerating through the late 2030s and into the 2040s.

The near-term figures are more modest but still substantial. Barclays forecasts a potential $200 billion humanoid market by 2035. The price of a humanoid robot has already fallen nearly 30 times over the last decade, according to Barclays, and even if a robot were only half as efficient as a human worker per hour, it would still deliver 25% more daily output, given it can work almost around the clock provided it has back-up batteries (most current models max out between four and six hours).

Stephanie Link, chief investment officer of Hightower, which manages $353 billion in client assets, told Business Insider she has recently begun investing in the space and is advising clients to look more closely. She compared the technology’s maturity to American baseball: if generative AI is in the third inning and cybersecurity is in the second, humanoid robots ‘haven’t even stepped into the batter’s box.’

Her conviction crystallised after reading Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy’s 2025 shareholder letter, which highlighted the company’s deployment of robots across half its distribution facilities. ‘If one of the biggest companies in the world is seeing massive efficiencies, with robots in half of their distribution facilities, then the number of robots is going to go much higher over the long haul,’ Link said. ‘We haven’t even scratched the surface yet.’

The labour thesis is straightforward: humanoids could replace some, or eventually all, of what a human does in physically demanding roles, helping employers navigate shortages as populations age. Generative AI has been the accelerant, promising a more autonomous class of machine than the fixed-function robots that have long populated factory floors.

The Pure-Plays, the ETFs, and the Agility Robotics SPAC

For investors who want broad exposure, thematic ETFs have delivered 25% year-to-date returns as of early July, according to Deutsche Bank. The largest diversified vehicle is KOID, managed by KraneShares, with nearly $300 million in net asset value. SEC filings show the fund was formerly named the KraneShares Asia Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Index ETF before being relaunched and renamed the KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF, which lists on Nasdaq. It launched on 4 June 2025 and, per the KraneShares KOID ETF page, tracks the MerQube Global Humanoid Robotics and Physical AI Index.

A Nasdaq press release notes that KOID uses an equal-weight methodology, deliberately avoiding concentration in mega-cap names such as Nvidia and Tesla whilst still capturing their ecosystem’s influence. KraneShares has also listed a UCITS version of KOID on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), marking the launch by having a humanoid robot open the London market, before it walked the city’s streets, collected a sausage roll from Greggs, and rode in a black cab, according to ETF Express. Other options include HUMN, with nearly $83 million in assets under management, and BOTT, with $5 million as of last September.

For more direct bets, the pure-play pipeline is expanding. Earlier this month, Agility Robotics filed for a SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp XI that would see its Digit humanoid robot list on Nasdaq under the ticker AGLT. The deal is structured to raise more than $620 million in gross proceeds: $421 million held in Churchill XI’s trust account (assuming no redemptions) and approximately $201 million in incremental financing from existing and new institutional investors, according to The AI Insider. Backers include Foxconn, Amazon, Nvidia, and SoftBank. The deal requires shareholder approval and SEC review before closing, per a Form 425 filing summarised by StockTitan.

Agility’s operational record gives context for the $2.5 billion valuation target. Its Digit robot has logged 65,000 working hours for Amazon, Toyota, and GXO. Yet trailing revenue stands at just $37 million, with $100 million in cash burned over the last year, according to Startup Fortune, which cites SEC filings. The company reports a booked revenue pipeline of more than $300 million and is opening a 60,000-square-foot hub in Fremont, California, with plans to hire nearly 200 people. Proceeds from the SPAC are earmarked for its Salem, Oregon manufacturing facility and fulfilment of that customer pipeline.

Beyond ETFs and pure-plays, experts point to component makers as the most durable bet. Dhruv Maniktala, chief investment officer at True North, told Business Insider: ‘Component makers are probably the best way to invest in this theme. Most suppliers will benefit regardless of outcome.’ He cited China-based Leaderdrive and Japan-based Harmonic Drive as two names to watch.

The macro stakes are considerable. Morgan Stanley analysts estimate the United States could have 8 million working humanoid robots by 2040, delivering a $357 billion impact to wages, rising to 63 million US robots by 2050, potentially affecting 75% of occupations, 40% of all employees, and roughly $3 trillion in annual payroll.

Link compared the opportunity to a stock she bought early in the AI semiconductor cycle. ‘If a big chunk is going to these names, then these stocks are going to take off,’ she said. ‘It’s going to be like Tesla five years ago.’ The Agility Robotics listing, once it clears regulatory review, will be the first real test of whether public markets agree.