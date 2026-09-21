Aura Glass GNOME Theme Brings Apple-Inspired Liquid Look to Linux

The Aura Glass GNOME theme has landed as one of the most visually dramatic overhauls the desktop environment has seen, wrapping GNOME in dynamic frosted glass, true background blur, and adaptive accent colours drawn from Apple’s Liquid Glass aesthetic.

The project, cloned and installed entirely from the command line, targets GNOME versions 48, 49, and 50, and is compatible with Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Arch, and CachyOS. Wayland is the preferred session; X11 is supported with a fallback blur mode.

What Aura Glass Actually Changes

The feature set goes well beyond a simple colour swap. Aura Glass delivers frosted glass panel effects, optional per-app window blur, a distraction-free pill for volume and brightness controls, and full theming of the GDM login screen. A lightweight ‘No Blur’ mode is available for lower-powered machines.

The installer was tested specifically on GNOME Shell 50.3, according to the Aura Glass GitHub repository. Root access is only required for the optional GDM login screen theming step; the rest of the installation runs without elevated privileges.

GNOME 50, released under the name ‘Tokyo’ by the GNOME Project, is the version on which Aura Glass has been most thoroughly exercised. The next release, GNOME 51, is planned for September 2026, and the project’s issue tracker already carries an open request for GNOME 51 support.

Those running Fedora will be on solid ground. Fedora Linux 44 ships GNOME 50 as its default Workstation desktop, having been officially released on 28 April 2026 after three schedule delays. Fedora 44 also drops X11 entirely: as LinuxTeck reported, the release includes Linux Kernel 7.0 and removes the X11 GNOME session with no fallback, making Wayland the only supported option.

Performance does carry a cost under constrained conditions. Running Aura Glass inside a virtual machine with only 3 GB of RAM and 2 CPU cores produced a noticeable slowdown. On hardware with at least twice those resources, the impact becomes far less apparent, even with full blur enabled.

Installing the Aura Glass GNOME Theme

Installation requires Git and takes between five and ten minutes end to end, owing to the number of dependencies pulled in. The basic sequence is: clone the repository, change into the directory, and run ./install.sh .

The installer offers a graphical front end built on GTK4 and libadwaita. Where those libraries are absent, it falls back automatically to an identical terminal questionnaire, according to the repository documentation.

A dry-run mode, invoked with ./install.sh --dry-run , previews every change the installer would make without touching the system. That is a useful first step on any machine where you want to audit the changes before committing.

During setup, the wizard walks through nine configuration steps: accent colour (nine options), blur depth, which app windows receive blur, window transparency level (99%, 95%, or 82%), icon set, cursor theme, shell extensions, an optional extensions bundle, and GDM login screen theming. A final review screen lets you confirm or cancel before anything is written.

Once installed, logging out and back in applies the new look immediately. The GDM screen changes on the spot if that option was selected during setup.

The project is distributed under the MIT Licence, with upstream themes, extensions, and assets retaining their respective original licences. It has accumulated 109 stars and 4 forks on the DevWebeloper GitHub profile since its release.

Reverting is equally straightforward. The repository ships an uninstall.sh script for complete restoration, alongside an aura-glass-update-check binary that compares the locally installed release tag against the remote to flag when a newer version is available.

One open issue on the Aura Glass issues tracker flags that SassC has been deprecated, which may affect future build behaviour. Whether that is resolved before the planned GNOME 51 release in September 2026 will determine how smoothly the Aura Glass GNOME theme transitions to the next generation of the desktop.