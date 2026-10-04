ClamUI Linux Antivirus Tool Offers a Modern GUI With VirusTotal Integration

ClamUI, the Linux antivirus tool built as a graphical front-end for ClamAV, has become a practical choice for users who want virus scanning without touching a terminal, and its feature set extends well beyond what its lightweight appearance suggests.

Most Linux users know the debate: does the operating system need antivirus software at all? The honest answer depends on context. If you share files frequently with Windows users, or work in a mixed environment, there is a genuine case for running scans. ClamAV has long filled that role on Linux, and ClamUI makes it considerably easier to use.

ClamUI Linux Antivirus: What It Actually Does

ClamUI is built with GTK4 and libadwaita, giving it a native GNOME appearance that feels current rather than the dated look of the default ClamTK interface. It runs on Python 3.11 or later and is released under the MIT licence.

The app is distributed via Flatpak on Flathub, where it supports both x86_64 and aarch64 architectures. Recent Flathub updates have added refreshed French and Simplified Chinese translations and improved concurrent multi-target scan results. For users who prefer not to install via Flatpak, ClamUI’s install documentation also lists a portable AppImage that bundles Python, GTK4, and libadwaita, and runs on most modern Linux distributions without installation, as well as a .deb package for Debian-family systems.

The Flatpak version uses a sandboxed UI that calls the host’s ClamAV through flatpak-spawn --host . On supported Debian-family hosts, host-setting saves use a version-matched trusted helper, keeping the sandboxed app from needing broad system privileges.

Beyond basic scanning, ClamUI offers layered system audits, scheduled scans, optional on-access scanning, ClamAV configuration management, and optional VirusTotal integration, with API keys stored in the system keyring by default. The app collects no product analytics, crash reporting, or usage metrics.

The Profile option lets users choose a preset scan target from a drop-down list: home folder, full system, or quick scan. Specific directories can also be targeted manually. EICAR test scans, which use a harmless standardised file to confirm the antivirus engine is responding correctly, are available with a single click. The EICAR test file was jointly developed by the European Institute for Computer Antivirus Research and the Computer Antivirus Research Organization. It is a legitimate DOS programme consisting entirely of printable ASCII characters, exactly 68 bytes long, and prints ‘EICAR-STANDARD-ANTIVIRUS-TEST-FILE!’ when executed.

A scan of a home directory containing 412,695 files, including everything in .config and .cache , ran for over an hour without causing any noticeable performance impact. ClamAV does not consume significant resources during scanning, and normal work can continue throughout.

The one limitation ClamUI shares with ClamTK is that its scheduled scan feature requires separate configuration via a cron job on the command line. The app itself does not expose a scheduler in the interface.

ClamAV: The Engine Underneath

ClamUI is a front-end for ClamAV, which is developed by Cisco Talos. ClamAV was first released on 8 May 2002 by Polish university student Tomasz Kojm, acquired by Sourcefire in 2007, and brought into Cisco in 2013. It detects millions of viruses, worms, trojans, and other malware, including Microsoft Office macro viruses and mobile malware. Its ClamOnAcc client provides on-access scanning on modern versions of Linux, with an optional capability to block file access until a file has been scanned.

The current stable release is version 1.5.4, released 7 August 2026, according to ClamAV’s release schedule. The 1.4 long-term-support branch carries security support through at least 15 August 2027.

Keeping ClamAV up to date matters. The ClamAV 1.4.4 release addressed CVE-2026-20031, an error-handling flaw in the HTML file parser that could crash the scanner and produce a denial-of-service condition. The vulnerability had been present since version 1.1.0.

Installing and Running ClamUI

If your distribution’s app store supports Flatpak, search for ClamUI and install it directly. Otherwise, the following command installs it from Flathub:

flatpak install flathub io.github.linx_systems.ClamUI

ClamAV itself must be installed separately if it is not already present. Installation varies by distribution:

Ubuntu/Debian: sudo apt install clamav clamav-daemon clamav-freshclam -y

Fedora: sudo dnf install clamav clamav-update clamd -y

Arch: sudo pacman -S clamav

Once ClamUI is open, update the virus database first via the Database tab before running any scan. The log window confirms when the update is complete. From there, select a profile, click Start Scan, and the progress is displayed in real time.

When a scan finishes, the results window offers three options for any flagged file: quarantine, exclude from future scans, or copy the file path for manual review. The CVE-2026-20031 patch and the 1.5.4 release give users a reason to check their installed ClamAV version before the next scan.