Meta Teen Social Media Settlement Brings Platform Overhaul and $17bn Penalty

Meta’s teen social media settlement, finalised after a landmark trial that had Mark Zuckerberg set to take the stand before a jury, will reshape how Facebook and Instagram work for users under 18 and funnel billions of dollars into child safety programmes across the United States. The deal, approved by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, resolves claims brought by 51 attorneys general and closes out a case that sat at the centre of more than 3,000 lawsuits against Meta and other social media companies, according to the California Attorney General’s Office.

The financial figure requires some unpacking. Official press releases from attorneys general put the total at $17.1 billion: a guaranteed base payment of at least $12.1 billion to participating states over ten years, plus a contingent $5.3 billion that is released only if YouTube and TikTok adopt equivalent safety features and each makes a matching payment, according to the DC Attorney General’s Office. The widely circulated $18 billion figure reportedly encompasses a separate settlement with Texas, which filed its own litigation and was not part of the multistate case.

DC Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb described the deal as the largest state consumer protection settlement in US history outside of the Big Tobacco agreements of the 1990s. The District of Columbia alone stands to receive between $90,395,940 and $129,356,762, while Virginia is guaranteed at least $353 million, which its attorney general Jay Jones called one of the largest consumer protection settlements in Virginia state history outside tobacco, according to FFXnow.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers approved the agreement in terms that went beyond procedural acceptance. She wrote that it ‘reflects a fair, reasonable, comprehensive, and good faith approach not only to provide monetary relief, but importantly, to change conduct in a way that attempts to meaningfully address the negative impacts of the social media platforms at issue,’ according to BBC News.

What Is Changing on Facebook and Instagram for Under-18s

The platform changes are sweeping and most are switched on by default. A hard two-hour daily cap will apply across both Facebook and Instagram combined, covering multiple accounts. Teen accounts will be locked out of Meta apps between midnight and 6am, a setting only a parent can disable. Push notifications will be silenced between 10pm and 7am and during school hours from 8am to 3pm, with only direct messages and security alerts permitted in those windows.

Teens will receive awareness prompts after every 15 minutes of continuous use, and again when daily total screen time hits 60 minutes and 90 minutes. Likes and reaction counts will be hidden by default on their own posts and on others’. Filters that mimic cosmetic surgery or extreme makeup will be removed entirely from teen accounts. Users will also gain the option to switch to a non-algorithmic, chronological feed, and autoplay can be turned off so content does not advance without a deliberate tap.

Restrictions on adult-to-teen contact will be maintained and tightened. Teen accounts remain private by default, and Meta says it will make it harder for adults flagged as suspicious to find, follow, or message minors. All of these requirements remain in place for ten years, except the time limit and night mode provisions, which carry a five-year commitment unless other platforms sign on, at which point Meta would extend both to ten years.

The settlement also establishes an independent research foundation focused on teen wellbeing and mandates an independent auditor to assess whether Meta is implementing the safety features and whether they are working. Meta will additionally be prohibited from making false or misleading claims about its own safety tools, according to Bleeping Computer.

The Meta Teen Social Media Settlement in the Broader Legal Picture

New York Attorney General Letitia James led the bipartisan coalition, which eventually grew to 51 attorneys general after the original October 2023 lawsuit was filed with 32 co-signatories, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office. The coalition alleged Meta violated federal and state laws including the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), California’s False Advertising Law, and California’s Unfair Competition Law.

Meta maintains it did nothing wrong and is settling to avoid further proceedings. The company said it expects to incur approximately $10 billion in legal expenses related to the agreement in the third quarter of 2026. The settlement figure, while large in absolute terms, represents a fraction of Meta’s 2025 full-year revenue of $201 billion, according to PBS NewsHour. Before the settlement, Meta’s own filings had placed the ceiling on potential penalties at around $1.4 trillion; the states’ attorneys general argued a more realistic estimate was approximately $200 billion.

The settlement does not compensate individual teenagers directly. Families whose children suffered psychological or physical injuries may still pursue independent personal injury or class action claims. Separately, a New Mexico federal judge ruled Meta a ‘public nuisance’ on par with air pollution and ordered it to pay nearly $1 billion in fines; New Mexico was not part of the multistate case.

Whether the contingent $5.3 billion is ever released now rests with YouTube and TikTok. If neither platform adopts one-hour daily limits, nighttime restrictions, and age-assurance measures, that portion of the settlement stays locked, and Meta’s platform commitments on time limits and night mode revert to their five-year terms.