iPhone Duo Foldable Launch Tops Apple’s 9 September Event

Apple’s iPhone Duo foldable launch heads a packed 9 September event at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, with the company’s incoming chief executive John Ternus set to take the stage for the first time as the company’s leader.

Apple confirmed the event begins at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET). Apple Developer News describes the invite artwork as ‘an Apple logo glowing with a central lens flare and iridescent, rainbow-refracted edges against a light blue background,’ under the tagline ‘Surprise and shine.’

What the iPhone Duo Foldable Launch Brings to the Table

The centrepiece is the foldable. Apple’s own event podcast listing names the device the iPhone Duo, placing it alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5.

The MacRumors Show post-event recap, published 11 September 2026, confirmed the iPhone Duo name and reported that the device brings Touch ID back to the iPhone range, calling it ‘Apple’s long-awaited first foldable iPhone.’

The iPhone Duo foldable launch puts Apple directly in competition with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Google’s Pixel 11 Pro Fold, both of which have held the foldable segment without a rival from Cupertino.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has reported that Apple plans to hold back its base iPhone 18, iPhone SE, and iPhone Air for a spring release, reserving the September stage for the Pro models and the foldable. That pattern would mirror Apple’s approach with more affordable Mac hardware earlier in the year.

Beyond the iPhone line, a Apple Watch Ultra 4 with a new chip is expected, alongside the Apple Watch Series 12 and a refresh to the AirPods 4, potentially rebranded as AirPods 5.

Ternus Takes the Keynote as Apple’s Eighth Chief Executive

The event doubles as a handover moment. Apple’s official press release confirmed that John Ternus became chief executive officer on 1 September 2026, following unanimous board approval after what Apple described as ‘a thoughtful, long-term succession planning process.’

Tim Cook moves to executive chairman of the board. Arthur Levinson, previously Apple’s nonexecutive chairman, takes on the role of lead independent director as Ternus joins the board.

CNBC reported that the board formally approved Ternus’s appointment in April 2026, making him Apple’s eighth chief executive.

Ternus spent 25 years at Apple before ascending to the top role, most recently serving as senior vice president for hardware engineering, a position he has held since 2021, according to Al Jazeera. His engineering fingerprints are across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro.

Cook’s 15-year run reshaped the company. NBC News reports Apple’s market value reached $4.6 trillion during his tenure, driven largely by iPhone growth. Ternus inherits that platform alongside pressure on a separate front: Al Jazeera also notes Apple has faced criticism for a slower rollout in generative AI, falling behind competitors including OpenAI and Anthropic.

The 9 September event can be streamed on Apple’s website, Apple TV, and the company’s YouTube channel for those not attending in Cupertino. Whether the rainbow-refracted invite artwork hints at smart glasses, a new iPhone colour, or simply the shine of the iPhone Duo’s screen, the foldable is the product that will define how Ternus opens his first chapter.