TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus Deal Drops It to $220 for Labor Day

The TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus deal running ahead of Labor Day brings the Android tablet down to $220 at Amazon, a $60 reduction on a device that earns its keep well beyond the price tag.

A Display That Does Two Jobs

The Nxtpaper 11 Plus runs NXTPAPER 4.0 display technology, which TCL debuted at Mobile World Congress 2025 in March of that year, marking it as TCL’s first AI-powered tablet. The 11.45-inch IPS LCD panel carries a 3:2 aspect ratio, a 2.2K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate, with colour accuracy rated at ΔE below 1 and a 100% sRGB colour gamut, according to Yahoo Finance reporting on TCL’s MWC launch.

The defining feature is a single-button switch between vivid full-colour mode and an E-Ink-like paper display. That second mode turns the tablet into a colour or black-and-white e-reader in seconds, removing the need for a dedicated Kindle. Open the Kindle app in Ink Paper mode and you have everything a standalone e-reader offers, on an 11-inch screen with none of the eye strain associated with standard LCD displays.

The ZDNET review of the Nxtpaper 11 Plus notes that NXTPAPER 4.0 is a clear step up from the NXTPAPER 2.0 technology used in the previous model, whose full-colour mode fell short on crispness, particularly for video. TCL co-developed the display with TCL CSOT, its display manufacturing arm.

Why the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus Deal Makes Sense Against the iPad

The processor is a MediaTek Helio G100, built on a 6-nanometre process by TSMC. It runs an octa-core CPU with two Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP2 GPU. Combined with 8GB of RAM and the 120Hz display, it handles graphically intensive games, including large Minecraft world builds, without the stuttering that base-model iPads can show under similar loads.

The tablet runs Android 15 out of the box and is upgradeable to Android 16, according to its Amazon listing. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.3, and the device supports facial recognition, though not fingerprint unlock.

Storage comes in at 256GB. The battery is 8,000mAh with 33W fast charging; TCL’s US product page lists a full charge time of 1 hour 50 minutes and a standby time of 1,441 hours. The body is 6.5mm thick and weighs 490g, according to Yahoo Finance’s reporting on the MWC launch. Front and rear cameras are both 8MP, and quad speakers carry DTS 3D Boom Sound audio enhancement.

The AI capabilities include handwriting-to-text conversion in text fields, with TCL citing a stylus latency of under 5ms achieved through AI pen-movement prediction.

Specs That Back the Price

On pricing, there is some variation across channels worth knowing. The report prices the tablet at $280 before the current $220 Amazon deal. TCL’s own US store lists the Nxtpaper 11 Plus as a set, including a stylus and flip case, at $239.99 reduced from a regular price of $369.99, which is closer to the $370 figure CNET cited when reporting a record-low of $224 during Amazon Prime Day in June 2026. The Amazon deal and TCL’s bundle are structured differently, so direct price comparisons need to account for what is included.

At $220 for the tablet alone, the TCL Nxtpaper 11 Plus deal sits well below the entry-level iPad while delivering a display mode most tablets cannot match, a battery that lasts the week on typical use, and enough processing headroom for the tasks most users actually run day to day.

The deal is listed as limited-time, with no confirmed end date. If the Amazon price reverts toward the $280 mark, TCL’s own store bundle at $239.99 remains an alternative worth pricing out once you factor in the stylus and case.