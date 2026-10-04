Google Pixel 11 Review: The Base Model Proves Its Case at $899

A Google Pixel 11 review is, in 2026, also an exercise in trade-offs: the base model remains the most balanced smartphone Google makes, but a price rise and a thinning gap with the Pro line make it a harder sell than it once was. The phone went on sale on 20 August 2026, following pre-orders that opened on 12 August at the Google Store and retail partners, on the day of the Made by Google announcement.

A Sleeker Frame, Familiar Foundation

The first thing you notice is the camera bar. Google has slimmed it down by approximately 40 percent compared to the previous year’s model, a change confirmed by the company’s own product materials. The practical effect is real: a case can now sit flush over the bar, rather than leaving the module exposed. Given that the main sensor was upgraded at the same time, that’s an engineering achievement worth acknowledging.

The rest of the hardware is largely unchanged. The 6.3-inch AMOLED display tops out at 3,000 nits of brightness (versus 3,600 nits on the Pro), supports 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, and sits within a familiar polished-glass body. The glossy back, incidentally, becomes grippier with use rather than more slippery, a small ergonomic win over the Pro’s matte finish.

The rear camera system comprises a 48MP wide, 13MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom and 30x Super Zoom, with a 10.5MP autofocus front camera. That telephoto sits well below the Pro’s 48MP unit, and the main sensor trails the Pro’s 50MP shooter. Pro customers who want telephoto reach will feel the difference; for most everyday photography, they likely won’t.

On charging, the Google Store lists 25W wireless charging and wired speeds that can reach 55% in approximately 30 minutes, alongside a 30-plus hour battery life. Wired charging is capped at 30W, against the Pro’s 45W ceiling.

Google Pixel 11 Review: What the Specs Don’t Tell You

The Tensor G6 chip is the same silicon across the entire Pixel 11 family. According to the Google blog, it delivers 25% faster web browsing, 15% quicker app launches, and 50% more TPU compute than its predecessor, while processing on-device AI tasks up to 3.5 times faster using up to 3.5 times less energy. Paired with the latest Gemini Nano model, this is where the base Pixel genuinely closes the gap on its pricier siblings.

The chip is complemented by a new Titan M3 security chip that integrates post-quantum cryptography, designed to protect against both current advanced attacks and future quantum-computer-based threats, according to Google’s Pixel 11 series announcement. It is a meaningful differentiator from most of the Android field.

Software features are effectively identical across the lineup. Rambler, Google’s voice dictation tool, performs just as smoothly on the base model as on the Pixel 11 Pro XL. Magic Capture, which pulls stills automatically from video recordings, works the same way regardless of which Pixel 11 you buy. For users who gravitate towards these AI features, the $899 handset delivers them without compromise.

The camera bar houses an LED indicator that pulses in various colours for incoming calls from favourite contacts and Gemini interactions. There is a distinction worth noting: Mashable has reported that the full HiLight multicoloured notification system is a Pro-exclusive implementation, with the base Pixel 11 carrying its own LED variant. The feature is present in both, but the Pro version is the more fully realised product.

The Price Rise Needs Context

The $899 starting price is technically unchanged from the Pixel 10’s $899 entry point. The practical reality, as Mashable notes, is that Google has eliminated the cheaper 128GB configuration, making 256GB the new baseline. Buyers who would have started at a lower price now cannot.

A Google hardware executive, speaking to 9to5Google, said the company had ‘shielded our consumers from supply fluctuations for as long as possible’ but that ‘the economics have fundamentally shifted.’ Google has committed to trade-in offers, promotions, and bundled perks such as Google One to offset the impact.

The Pixel 11 is also capped at 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, against the Pro’s 16GB and 1TB ceiling. For most users, 12GB will be sufficient; it is over an extended period of heavy use, particularly gaming, where the constraint may become apparent.

At full price, the case for the Pixel 11 over the Pro is harder to make than in previous years. The right trade-in deal or a Black Friday promotion could shift that calculus considerably. The question is whether buyers are willing to wait.