ICFE 2027 brings over 500 carpet and flooring exhibitors to Istanbul

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For its fourth edition, the International Carpet and Flooring Expo (ICFE) is returning to İstanbul Expo Center, running January 6 to 9, 2027. Organisers intend to gather over 500 exhibitors alongside approximately 35,000 industry professionals drawn from more than 150 countries, opening fresh avenues for cross-border trade and cooperation.

Istanbul, Türkiye: The International Carpet and Flooring Expo (ICFE) 2027 will be staged January 6 to 9, 2027, with the Istanbul Fair Center (İFM) as its venue. Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. is organising the fair, which has the backing of the Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters Association (GAHIB) as well as the İstanbul Carpet Exporters Association (IHIB).

Gathering industry professionals in Istanbul, from manufacturers, importers and wholesalers through to architects, interior designers and chain stores, the event will link Türkiye’s worldwide strength in carpet production with international commerce.

Where the global carpet trade meets

International buyers will see the manufacturing capabilities, design know-how and strategic geographic position of Türkiye on display, while exhibitors will gain chances to break into new markets, build export links and forge partnerships worldwide.

Organisers anticipate that over 500 exhibitors will take part in ICFE 2027, with approximately 35,000 visitors expected to attend from more than 150 countries.

Throughout the fair, exhibitors are expected to form new trade relationships with professional buyers arriving from key carpet and floor coverings markets, including Germany, Italy, China, India, Belgium, the USA, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Central Asian countries.

A city positioned to boost commerce

Positioned where Europe meets Asia, at a natural crossroads, Istanbul offers advanced transport and logistics infrastructure that adds to the global appeal of ICFE.

Because the city has an extensive network of direct flights, professionals from across the globe can reach the fair with ease, and exhibitors can tap into several markets in one place.

Customs change eases the way for foreign exhibitors

Through its Directorate General of Customs, the Republic of Türkiye’s Ministry of Trade has brought in a significant regulation designed to back the exhibition and draw in participants from abroad. Under the country’s customs legislation, the temporary customs duty on items that international exhibitors bring to the show, previously calculated at 100% of their FOB (Free on Board) value, has been cut to 10% for ICFE 2027 only.

Following extensive joint work between industry representatives and the relevant public authorities, the regulation should considerably lighten the financial load on international firms that display high-value products. The measure is likewise anticipated to attract exhibitors from a wider range of countries and to add to the volume of international trade generated by the exhibition.

Spotlight on design and shared expertise

Beyond the trading floor, ICFE 2027 will stage a programme of events intended to foster innovation, knowledge exchange and the development of the industry.

Having drawn considerable interest at earlier editions, Carpet Talks returns, with leading industry figures gathering again to debate branding, design, production and sectoral transformation.

Through the Carpet Design Awards, innovative carpet designs will be presented on an international stage, putting original work in front of industry professionals. The Carpet Workshop, meanwhile, will offer visitors inspiration via a special concept in which designers from different countries work together on production.

Linking professionals across the sector

Manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, wholesalers, chain stores, architects, interior designers, decorators and other professionals in the industry will find in ICFE 2027 a trade platform for exploring fresh business opportunities.

Participants at the fair can connect with new suppliers, keep track of emerging industry trends, take part in B2B meetings and widen their international business networks.

The previous edition drew 31,410 visitors from 127 countries and 445 exhibitors. Building on that, ICFE 2027 is aiming, through broader participation and greater international visibility, to consolidate its standing among the world’s foremost carpet and flooring events.