Tracy Westall OBE will become Chair of the DVLA on 1 December 2026 for a three-year term, the Department for Transport said.

The Secretary of State for Transport made the appointment after a fair and open competition. The post is not regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments, and Westall has declared no political activity.

Justin Madders, Minister for Roads, said the new Chair could draw on nearly a decade of experience with the department. He said he looked forward to working with her so the agency continues to deliver fast and efficient services for customers, as well as “tackling key issues such as cloned plates”.

Westall has more than 30 years’ experience in the digital and technology sector. At SCC plc she established and grew its £350 million public sector division, led corporate services transformation and pioneered its Sentinel secure government cloud service.

She was a non-executive director at the Department for Transport from 2017 to 2026. She chairs WM5G Ltd and is a non-executive director at DSP-Explorer and Zaizi Ltd. She received an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours in 2025 for services to digital and diversity.

Her earlier board roles include the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership, the Smart City Commission and Birmingham Science City, and she has been recognised as Digital Leaders West Midlands Champion.

The post of non-executive DVLA Chair dates from 2014. Lesley Cowley OBE was the first, taking up the post on 20 October 2014 after a 2013 review led by Department for Transport non-executive Mary Reilly.

That review recommended a non-executive chair to work jointly with the Chief Executive on the agency’s strategic direction.

The DVLA was then transforming its business to reduce costs, simplify processes and allow easier access to its services. Department for Transport Permanent Secretary Philip Rutnam said the new role would be “vital in supporting and driving forward the organisation”.

Cowley stepped down after nine years as Chair. David Jones was appointed to succeed her from the end of January 2024.

He was then a non-executive director at Ofcom and Ofwat, and the then Roads Minister, Guy Opperman, used similar words about helping the DVLA continue to deliver fast and efficient services.

Jones said at the time that the DVLA had “already demonstrated a commendable capability in digital transformation”.

The DVLA is an executive agency of the Department for Transport based in Swansea.

At the time of the 2014 appointment it was responsible for more than 45 million driver records and around 37 million vehicle records, collected over £6 billion a year in Vehicle Excise Duty and employed around 5,000 people.