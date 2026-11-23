UK retail footfall rose 6 per cent in October from September across all 12 regions but was 1 per cent lower than a year earlier, the ONS said on Thursday.

The footfall figures come from BT Active Intelligence and are not seasonally adjusted. The largest monthly rise was in Yorkshire and The Humber at 10 per cent, followed by Northern Ireland and the North West, which both rose by 9 per cent.

The October increase follows a 6 per cent fall in September, which was also 1 per cent below September 2025, the earlier release said.

The ONS described consumer activity as slightly more positive in October than in September. Revolut debit card spending also increased, while Direct Debit failure rates fell slightly on the month but were higher than a year earlier.

Failure rates differed sharply by the type of income going into an account. Accounts receiving Universal Credit had the highest rate in October at 7.44 per cent, against 2.38 per cent for all consumers, a gap of more than three times.

Accounts receiving Maternity Allowance recorded 5.76 per cent and those receiving Carer’s Allowance 5.36 per cent. The lowest rates were among accounts receiving the State Pension, at 0.29 per cent, and Attendance Allowance, at 0.34 per cent.

The ONS also added a new "Telecoms" category covering Direct Debits for mobile plans, internet and broadband. Around 20 per cent of payments previously filed under "Other" now fall into it, so sector comparisons with earlier months are affected.

Business and workforce indicators were weaker. More businesses reported a monthly fall in turnover than a rise, based on VAT returns, and potential redundancies, taken from Insolvency Service HR1 forms, increased compared with both September 2026 and October 2025.

Seasonally adjusted new vehicle registrations fell 6 per cent on September but were 7 per cent higher than in October 2025, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders figures showed.

Seasonally adjusted flights and ship visits to selected ports both fell on the month, partly reflecting disruption from Storms Austen and Boelo late in October. The ONS notes separately that adverse weather can affect consumer behaviour, shipping and flights.

Housing indicators showed continued weak activity. Property sales listings fell compared with September and average time on market rose, while Energy Performance Certificates lodged for new dwellings were 17 per cent lower than in October 2025.

Payments from domestic building construction firms to installation and finishing trades were 11 per cent lower in the three months to October than a year earlier. The ONS said the value of these payments has generally fallen since the start of 2026.

Wholesale energy prices and pump fuel prices were higher than in both September 2026 and October 2025. The ONS said the measures are "official statistics in development" and advised caution when using the data.

In the week ending 15 November, the System Price of electricity rose 2 per cent from 21.163 p/kWh to 21.679 p/kWh.

The System Average Price of gas fell 1 per cent from 7.652 p/kWh to 7.540 p/kWh, after a 12 per cent jump in the week ending 18 October.