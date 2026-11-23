UK payroll hiring and job-leaving rates have fallen since 2022 and sit below the pre-pandemic level of around 4 per cent a month, the Office for National Statistics said on Monday.

The figures come from a new ONS release introducing measures of job hires, separations and job-to-job moves from the Linked Employer-Employee Dataset, known as LEED. The ONS labels them official statistics in development, meaning the methods and data are still being refined.

Before the pandemic, monthly hires and separations each accounted for around 4 per cent of payroll employee jobs. That equates to four jobs added and four removed each month for every 100 employee jobs.

Both rates fell sharply at the start of the pandemic, with hiring dropping faster than separations. They then recovered strongly between March 2021 and March 2022 before declining again from 2022, according to the ONS article.

The falls were seen in all broad industry categories, with the largest in business and professional services. The ONS said lower rates indicate less labour market churn, with fewer workers hired and fewer employment relationships ending.

Hires and separations fell across all age groups from their 2021 and 2022 peaks, but the decline was largest among payrolled employees aged under 25.

Hires in that group peaked at 516,000 in May 2021 and were 340,000 in February 2026, a drop of 176,000, or about a third.

The under-25s consistently recorded the most monthly hires of any age band in the data.

The ONS said the decline is likely to reflect a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates and growing business use of artificial intelligence, as the three have coincided since 2022.

It said further analysis linking firm-level AI adoption data would be needed to quantify any contribution from AI.

The release also measures job-to-job moves. In 2025, 56 per cent of moves involved workers joining firms with higher average weekly earnings than their previous employer, a share that has stayed broadly stable at around 56 per cent over the past decade.

Lower job-to-job mobility has nonetheless meant fewer such transitions overall, the ONS said, indicating fewer upward moves. Average earnings are used as a stand-in for firm productivity because no direct firm-level measure is yet available.

LEED links employee records from the HM Revenue and Customs PAYE Real Time Information system with business details from the Inter-Departmental Business Register.

The ONS built it with the Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence, and the analysis uses monthly data from 2014 to February 2026.

The Centre has said the dataset is intended to produce new indicators on job-to-job flows, pay progression and employment dynamics, and to inform departments including HM Treasury and the Department for Business and Trade, as well as the Bank of England.

An earlier roadmap paper from June 2025 set out plans for the infrastructure.

The ONS said future work will examine individual earnings dynamics, test whether regional statistics are feasible and explore adding self-employment. It will also look at whether researchers can be given access through Administrative Data Research UK.

A selection of tables is available in the accompanying dataset, and the ONS has invited comments and suggestions as it develops the statistics.