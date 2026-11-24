The MHRA said on Tuesday that Quadrant Pharmaceuticals is recalling one batch of parallel imported Brintellix 5 mg tablets that were packed in cartons labelled as 10 mg.

The affected batch is 2856920/4245Z, also marked MAX 4245Z, with an expiry date of August 2029 and a pack size of 28 film-coated tablets. It was first distributed on 7 October 2026. The number of units affected is unknown.

The recall is Class 2, reference EL(26)A/49, with action required within 48 hours at pharmacy and wholesaler level. The medicine, whose active ingredient is vortioxetine, carries the parallel import licence number PLPI 20774/2321.

The MHRA said Quadrant had received reports of a carton of Brintellix 10 mg tablets containing blister strips labelled, and filled, as 5 mg. The 10 mg packs are being recalled as a “precautionary measure”, and only the parallel imported packs are affected.

The regulator set out the clinical risk for a patient prescribed 10 mg who takes 5 mg instead: “possible reduced effectiveness”. It said this can mean persistence or worsening of depressive symptoms and recurrence of major depressive episodes. In susceptible patients it could mean a potentially serious deterioration in mental health, including the emergence or worsening of suicidal thoughts or behaviour.

The MHRA added that 5 mg is an approved minimum daily dose of the product.

Patients prescribed Brintellix 10 mg who received a Quadrant pack with batch number 2856920/4245Z and secondary batch number MAX 4245Z were told to contact their pharmacy as soon as possible. They should hand it back with a copy of the recall information.

Where possible, patients given a parallel imported 10 mg pack from the batch should confirm that the strength printed on the tablet blisters matches the carton and their prescribed medication.

Pharmacy teams holding a patient with an incorrect pack should use their professional judgement to supply the correct medicine.

Anyone who believes they have taken a lower dose than they need from this batch, and is experiencing persistent or worsening depressive symptoms, was advised to seek immediate medical advice and to take their medication with them.

Patients who are unsure or have questions were directed to their pharmacy or the healthcare professionals involved in their treatment.

Suspected adverse reactions should also be reported through the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Healthcare professionals were asked to check parallel imported packs of Brintellix 10 mg with the batch number 2856920 and the secondary number MAX 4245Z. Any remaining stock should be quarantined and returned to the supplier through its approved process.

NHS regional teams were asked to pass the recall details to community pharmacists and dispensing GPs.

The barcode numbers (GTINs) are 05 060537 816784 for the 5 mg tablets and 05 060537 816791 for the 10 mg tablets.

Quadrant products have featured in a Class 2 recall before. On 16 September 2020, the MHRA listed Quadrant Pharmaceuticals products repacked by Maxearn among stock from several parallel distributors with mismatched unique pack numbers on a security label.

That recall concerned Neupro 4 mg/24 hour transdermal patches, not Brintellix.

Medical information enquiries on the current recall can be made by telephone on 01204 471 269.