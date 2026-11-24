About one in five primary cancers and one in four metastatic cancers carry DNA changes linked to already approved targeted therapies, University of Cambridge researchers said on Tuesday.

The figures are 19 per cent of primary cancers and 26 per cent of metastatic cancers.

More than half of the potentially actionable changes occurred in cancer types other than those for which the drugs have been granted approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

A team led by the Early Cancer Institute at the university analysed whole-genome sequencing data from more than 17,000 tumours. Some 11,000 were primary cancers from the UK-based 100,000 Genomes Project, and 6,000 were metastatic cancers from the Netherlands-based Hartwig Medical Foundation.

The results are published in The Lancet Oncology, in a paper dated 16 November describing a retrospective, pan-solid tumour analysis.

The team screened every genome for biomarkers linked to therapies already approved by the FDA. It also looked for genetic changes linked to drugs still in development or in clinical trials but not yet fully approved.

Conventional genetic testing looks for specific mutations that existing therapies can target. This study instead used whole-genome sequencing to search for genome-wide patterns of DNA damage that reveal defects in fundamental biological pathways.

One example is homologous recombination deficiency, a failure of one of the cell’s most accurate DNA repair systems.

The question matters because targeted drugs are approved after trials that typically focus on specific tumour types, and approval is then given only for those cancers.

A drug aimed at a pathway common in ovarian cancer might be approved for ovarian cancer. If the same pathway turns up in pancreatic cancer, the drug cannot be redeployed without further clinical trials.

For rare cancers, those trials can take many years to recruit the number of patients needed for approval.

Professor Serena Nik-Zainal, of the Department of Genomic Medicine at Cambridge and the study’s senior author, said: “The scale of potentially missed opportunities is striking.”

She said that not every drug would suit a different type of cancer, so not every patient could immediately benefit from existing therapies. The study, she said, identifies opportunities for new clinical trials.

Nik-Zainal said the strength of whole-genome sequencing is that “a single test can identify many different types of genomic abnormalities”, including some that would not ordinarily be looked for.

The findings come with a stated limit. Clinical trials are still needed to establish whether they translate into better outcomes for patients, and whether whole-genome sequencing is cost-effective.

Nik-Zainal said that value cannot be fully established if testing only looks for abnormalities already expected to be found.

The research was funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), with additional support from Cancer Research UK, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Jeffrey Cheah Foundation. It was also supported by the NIHR Biomedical Research Centre in Cambridge.