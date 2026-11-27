Costs for low-income households rose 4.1 per cent in the year to September 2026, compared with 3.7 per cent for high-income households, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The figures come from the ONS Household Costs Indices bulletin for July to September, which compares the experience of different household groups. The low-income group is income decile 2 and the high-income group is decile 9.

In the year to June 2026, the low-income rate was 2.7 per cent, slightly below the 2.8 per cent for high-income households. By September the gap had reversed, with low-income inflation 0.4 percentage points higher.

A 13 per cent cap rise in July lifted energy costs

The ONS linked the rise mainly to housing and utilities costs, following Ofgem’s increase in the energy price cap in July 2026.

The illustrative annual cap for a typical dual-fuel household paying by direct debit rose by an estimated 13 per cent, after a 7 per cent reduction in April 2026.

The July changes were larger for gas than for electricity, with Ofgem estimating increases of around 24 per cent and 5 per cent, largely because of higher wholesale gas prices.

Electricity, gas and other fuels contributed 0.46 percentage points to the annual rate for low-income households in September, against 0.24 percentage points for high-income households.

The ONS said these fuels take a larger share of spending for households in decile 2, so price changes weigh more heavily on them.

Contributions from housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels were 0.45 percentage points higher for low-income households than for high-income ones in September, compared with 0.02 percentage points in June.

Social renters up 4.1 per cent, owner-occupiers 3.8 per cent

Social and other renters saw costs rise 4.1 per cent, above private renters on 3.9 per cent, mortgage holders and other owner-occupiers on 3.9 per cent, and outright owner-occupiers on 3.8 per cent.

In June, social and other renters were on 2.7 per cent and private renters on 3.0 per cent.

The low-income group and social renters had the joint largest rise in their annual rate between the end of June and the end of September, at 1.4 percentage points. The ONS said the widening gap for social renters was largely caused by rising energy costs.

Energy makes up a larger share of spending for retired households, so higher prices have a greater effect on them, while mortgage interest payments take a larger share for non-retired households. Households with and without children had the same annual rate in September.

The ONS said the Great British Summer Savings scheme, which ended on 1 September 2026, may have raised prices for admissions to cultural events, historic monuments and cinemas. It added that the effect cannot be reliably isolated in the indices.

All-households index at 3.9 per cent against CPI at 3.5 per cent

The all-households Household Costs Index stood at 3.9 per cent in September, up from 2.8 per cent in June. The Consumer Prices Index was 3.5 per cent in the year to September.

The ONS said the indices are meant to complement CPIH and CPI, not replace them. They give each household an equal weight in the spending basket, while CPI weights reflect total spending across all households.

The indices are official statistics in development, and the ONS said it does not routinely revise published estimates. Because price data specific to each household group are not available, it uses national price indices as a proxy.

The expenditure shares draw on the Living Costs and Food survey, which has around 5,000 responding households a year and excludes spending by foreign visitors and non-private households.

The next release is scheduled for 25 February 2027.