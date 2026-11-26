Net migration to the UK fell to a provisional 77,000 in the year to June 2026, from 204,000, with immigration down 17 per cent to 738,000, the ONS said on 26 November.

The ONS said that, excluding the COVID-19 pandemic years, when international travel restrictions were in place, it is the lowest net migration estimate since 1997. In that year, it said, surveys rather than administrative data were used to measure migration.

The estimates cover long-term migration, meaning people entering or leaving the UK for at least 12 months. Net migration is long-term immigration minus long-term emigration.

Immigration down from a peak of 1,469,000

The immigration estimate of 738,000 compares with an updated 893,000 in the year to June 2025. It continues a fall from the peak of 1,469,000 in the year ending March 2023.

An estimated 661,000 people left the UK long term in the year to June 2026, broadly stable against an updated 689,000 a year earlier. Immigration of 738,000 less emigration of 661,000 gives the net figure of 77,000.

The ONS said asylum-related immigration fell to 73,000 from 93,000 the previous year. Those figures include people who claimed asylum after arriving by regular routes and by illegal entry routes such as small boats.

Non-EU+ net migration 258,000, British and EU+ negative

People arriving from outside the EU continued to add to the population. Non-EU+ net migration fell to 258,000 from 379,000 a year earlier.

More British and EU+ nationals left the UK long term than arrived. Net migration for British nationals was negative 137,000, which the ONS described as broadly stable. EU+ net migration was negative 45,000 and has been negative since the year to June 2022.

People with EU Settlement Scheme status made up 83 per cent of EU+ nationals leaving the UK long term in the latest period, although their emigration fell.

The ONS said this reflects the make-up of the EU+ population in the UK, since many EU citizens who arrived before the end of 2020 hold that status.

Latest four periods provisional, next update on 27 May 2027

The figures are official statistics in development, and estimates for the latest four year-ending periods are provisional. The year to March 2026 and the year to June 2026 are published for the first time.

The ONS said the latest provisional estimate comes only five months after the reference period, so it applies assumptions and adjustments based on historical data.

Those are needed because there are not yet 12 months of travel data to show whether recent arrivals stay long term. Estimates are updated, with reduced uncertainty, as more data arrive.

For British nationals, the latest administrative records on people registered for tax and benefits, known as RAPID, were unavailable. The ONS said it used RAPID data up to the year ending March 2025 and extended the forecast by up to 15 months.

The estimates for British nationals, and the totals, for the years to March and June 2025 stay provisional and will get their final revisions in the next release.

The International Passenger Survey is no longer used to produce current estimates. The ONS has said the survey historically undercounted British nationals’ migration, and in a November 2025 article it said revised net migration peaked at 944,000 in the year to March 2023.

The release coincides with the Home Office’s quarterly immigration statistics to the end of September 2026. The ONS said visa numbers may indicate trends in arrivals of non-EU+ migrants but cannot show the net effect after further stays and emigration.

The ONS publishes these estimates twice a year, and the next release is due on 27 May 2027.