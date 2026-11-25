Transport was the highest-value unpaid household service at £458 billion in 2024 and nutrition fell to 4.4 per cent of GDP, the ONS said on Tuesday.

The Office for National Statistics valued all unpaid household services at £1.5 trillion in 2024, equal to 52 per cent of GDP. A provisional estimate puts 2025 at £1.6 trillion, with the share of GDP unchanged.

Unpaid transport, such as driving others somewhere, has grown most relative to GDP since 2005. It was 9.8 per cent of GDP in 2005 and 15.8 per cent in 2024.

The ONS said much of that growth reflects fuel prices rising faster than prices across the wider economy.

Transport and childcare were of equal value in 2023, and transport moved ahead in 2024. Unpaid childcare stayed at 15 per cent of GDP from 2022 to 2024, and provisional results suggest no change in 2025.

Nutrition has fallen furthest. Its value relative to GDP dropped from a pandemic peak of 8.1 per cent to 4.4 per cent in 2024, with an estimated 4.1 per cent for 2025.

The ONS said this was mainly caused by fewer calories consumed in households, and that it came despite rising food prices.

Volunteering showed the largest fall in hours per head between 2014 and 2024, down 47.2 index points. Provisional estimates for 2025 show a partial reversal, with volunteering up 6.5 index points on 2024.

Adult care recorded the largest rise in hours per head over the same decade, up 8 index points. Housework, gardening and DIY rose 3.8 points and laundry 0.8 points. Provisional results suggest housing services may have slightly exceeded adult care in growth in 2025.

The account sits outside the core national accounts, so these activities are not normally counted in GDP. Adding the value of unpaid services to GDP gives £4.4 trillion for 2024, against GDP of £2.9 trillion.

GDP grew by 106 per cent between 2005 and 2024, or 116 per cent once unpaid services are included.

The 2024 level is lower than the earlier estimate of £1.7 trillion, or 61 per cent of GDP, for 2023. The two are not like-for-like.

The latest release revises estimates back to 2005 after a broader review of how goods used up in providing unpaid services are valued. The ONS said the revisions give lower gross value added, reflecting different criteria for which goods count as inputs.

The revisions also change the history. The earlier release showed unpaid services peaking at 66 per cent of GDP in 2020. The latest shows 57 per cent for that year and a peak of 58 per cent in 2015.

Since 2020 the relative size has fallen to around 50 per cent of GDP, mostly because of lower volumes of other services.

The 2025 numbers carry extra caution. The ONS said provisional 2025 estimates are included for the first time and are “partially based on modelled data”.

The methodology changes also cover unpaid adult care hours, and updated input data revised some transport and nutrition estimates. Nutrition was most affected from 2019 onwards.

Data are now considered comparable from 2005 to 2024, though small revisions may still be made to transport estimates before 2014.

The account covers unpaid adult care and childcare, housing services, nutrition, clothing and laundry, transport and volunteering, as set out on the ONS release page.