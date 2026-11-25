The energy price cap will rise 26 per cent to £2,166 a year for a typical Direct Debit household from 1 January 2027, Ofgem said on Wednesday.

The figure compares with £1,723 under the current cap and is an annualised amount, showing what a typical bill would be if the rate held for a full year. The new level applies from 1 January to 31 March 2027.

Ofgem said the increase is because of the continued conflict in the Middle East pushing up international gas prices. It said wholesale gas prices have roughly tripled since the conflict began.

Neil Kenward, Ofgem’s Director General for Markets, said the rise would be “a worry for many households as winter approaches”. He urged anyone struggling to afford bills to contact their supplier, which he said must offer appropriate support and advice.

Gas up 33 per cent, electricity up 19 per cent

Gas bills rise 33 per cent in the January cap compared with October, while electricity bills rise 19 per cent.

Ofgem said gas still helps set electricity prices, but its share of generation is falling as more renewables are built, so electricity is rising by less.

On the default tariff paid by Direct Debit, electricity averages 32.69p per kilowatt hour with a standing charge of 54.77p a day, excluding VAT. Gas averages 10.96p per kilowatt hour with a 29.65p daily standing charge, including 5 per cent VAT.

Both are averages across England, Scotland and Wales.

The headline rise is not a like-for-like comparison. The Government has removed VAT from electricity bills for the cap periods from 1 October 2026 to 30 June 2027, and Ofgem said costs cannot be compared directly with earlier periods because of this.

Adjusted for inflation, it said, the new cap is 31.8 per cent higher than the same period in 2026.

The measure of typical consumption behind the cap has also changed. In July Ofgem cut it to reflect households using around 7 per cent less electricity and 17 per cent less gas than at the last review.

On the old 2023 basis, the typical bill would have been £1,935 rising to £2,451 from January.

20 million households on the cap, 10 million on fixed deals

The cap covers around 20 million households on standard variable tariffs, Ofgem said. Of those, around 12 million pay by Direct Debit, around 4 million by standard credit and around 3 million by prepayment meter.

Around 10 million households on fixed tariffs are not affected while their fixed deal lasts.

The cap limits the unit rates and standing charges suppliers can charge on default tariffs.

It does not set a maximum total bill, so what households pay depends on how much energy they use, where they live and their meter type, as Ofgem sets out in its guide to the cap.

The Government has announced that around 20 million households will receive £100 towards their energy bill from January.

It has also asked for standing charges to be removed from gas bills in 2027 or as soon as possible afterwards, and Ofgem said it is working on options and will share details later.

Ofgem said customers can act now. Changing from paying on receipt of a bill to Direct Debit would save the average customer about £160 over a year, the regulator said, and a fixed tariff offers predictable payments.

Suppliers must help customers who ask, for example through a repayment plan or emergency credit.

Ofgem has written to suppliers, networks and brokers reminding them to identify people who need help early, make support easy to access and ensure repayment plans are affordable and sustainable.

It is increasing its monitoring of suppliers over the winter and has asked networks to consider what more they can do for vulnerable households. Rates for each region are listed in its unit rate and standing charge tables.

Ofgem will publish the next price cap levels, for 1 April to 30 June 2027, by 23 February 2027.