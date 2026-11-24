The MHRA said on Tuesday that 91,134 packs of Toradol 30 mg/mL injection were supplied with patient leaflets missing a warning about past or planned gut surgery.

Atnahs Pharma UK Ltd, the marketing authorisation holder, told the regulator that safety information on gastrointestinal anastomotic leakage was left out of the patient information leaflets for certain batches. The MHRA issued a Class 4 medicines defect notification, reference EL(26)A/50, marked “Caution In Use”. The active ingredient is ketorolac trometamol.

The missing text sits in Section 2 of the leaflet. It tells patients to inform their doctor if they have had, or are about to have, surgery of the stomach or intestinal tract, because the medicine “can sometimes worsen wound healing in your gut after surgery”.

Eight batches were distributed with the outdated leaflet. A ninth, F3081F02, has not yet been distributed and is included to limit the risk of supply disruption. All available stock currently carries the affected leaflet.

Batch Expiry First distributed F3062F05 January 2028 9 April 2025 F3065F03 April 2028 21 July 2025 F3067F02 June 2028 13 October 2025 F3070F04 October 2028 10 December 2025 F3072F02 March 2029 5 June 2026 F3074F03 May 2029 4 August 2026 F3074F04 May 2029 4 August 2026 F3075F01 May 2029 4 August 2026 F3081F02 October 2029 Not yet distributed

Every batch has a pack size of five.

The MHRA said the fault does not affect the quality of the product formulation or its efficacy. It described the risk as “considered low” because the approved safety information remains in the Summary of Product Characteristics, which should be consulted when prescribing, dispensing or administering the medicine. The existing leaflet also carries other precautions on gastrointestinal complications and surgery, and all other label and leaflet information is correct.

Healthcare professionals are asked to take the omission into account when prescribing, dispensing to new patients or administering the injection. Where appropriate, they should check a patient’s stomach or intestinal surgical history directly with the patient before the injection is given.

If patients make contact, they should be reassured that the affected batches remain suitable for use.

Patients are advised to continue treatment as directed by their healthcare professional and to say if they have had, or are going to have, surgery of the stomach or intestinal tract.

Anyone unsure or with questions should seek advice from the professionals involved in their treatment. Suspected adverse reactions should be reported through the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

The notification is aimed at pharmacy and wholesaler level. NHS regional teams are asked to pass it to community pharmacists and dispensing GPs.

Leaflet errors of this kind have drawn earlier notices. A Class 4 notification on Neuraxpharm levetiracetam granules, EL(26)A/40, was issued on 1 October 2026 after a review found discrepancies between its leaflet safety information and the reference product. B.

Braun also notified the MHRA of errors in the leaflet in some batches of Meropenem 1000 mg powder and solvent.

Medical information enquiries on Toradol can be made by telephone to the manufacturer’s contact on +44 (0)1268 943700.