Mercury Pharmaceuticals is recalling one batch of Bexarotene 75 mg soft capsules after several were found with black or blue spots, the MHRA said on Wednesday.

The recall covers batch 5GJ0551, supplied in packs of 100 capsules with an expiry date of 30 September 2027. The batch was first distributed on 10 April 2026.

Mercury Pharmaceuticals Limited, the marketing authorisation holder, described the recall as a precautionary measure. The spots were identified during additional Acceptable Quality Limit testing at the pre-wholesaler’s site, which began after a pharmacy in the UK made a complaint.

The MHRA’s drug and device alert says the recall is made "out of an abundance of caution" and that no patient harm reports have been received.

The recall is classed as Class 3 and carries an action deadline of five days from issue on 25 November 2026. It is distributed at pharmacy and wholesaler level.

Healthcare professionals are told to stop supplying the batch immediately, quarantine all remaining packs and return them to their supplier through the supplier’s approved process.

If a patient presents a pack with black or blue spots on the capsules, pharmacy teams should contact the prescriber and use their professional judgement to supply replacement medication.

NHS regional teams are asked to forward the alert to community pharmacists and dispensing general practitioners.

Because the recall operates at pharmacy and wholesaler level, the MHRA said no further action is required by patients.

Anyone who has this batch and has questions is advised to contact their dispensing pharmacy in the first instance.

Patients who experience adverse reactions, or have questions about their medication, should seek medical attention, the alert says. Suspected adverse reactions should also be reported through the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

Medical information enquiries about the product can be made by telephone on +44 (0) 208 588 9131.

Under the MHRA’s recall classification guide, a Class 3 recall applies where the defect is unlikely to cause harm to the patient, and the recall is carried out for other reasons, such as non-compliance with the marketing authorisation or specification.

That is a lower risk tier than a Class 2 recall, where a defect may cause mistreatment or harm to the patient but is not life-threatening or serious.

A National Patient Safety Alert, equivalent to a Class 1 recall, is reserved for defects presenting a risk of death or disability.

The MHRA issues recalls at several classes. Its current list of medicines recalls also includes a Class 2 recall by Quadrant Pharmaceuticals of one batch of Brintellix 5 mg film-coated tablets that were mislabelled as 10 mg tablets, affecting an unknown number of units.

The Bexarotene recall carries the reference EL(26)A/51. The Defective Medicines Report Centre can be reached by telephone on +44 (0)20 3080 6574.