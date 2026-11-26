UK Research and Innovation announced £49 million for creative businesses and clusters on Wednesday, with £34 million going to five regional clusters across the UK.

The money comes from UKRI’s Creative Industries Programme and follows the government’s £500 million Creative Industries Sector Plan. It was announced at the BEYOND conference in Salford and is meant to support growth across the country, not just in London and the South East.

Of the total, £10 million goes to 40 high-growth “createch” (creative technology) businesses through the Next Wave pilot, and £5 million extends the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre.

Creative Industries Minister Ian Murray said the package “speaks to that through decentralisation and innovation”, adding that the projects had “major growth potential”.

Five clusters share £34 million

The second wave of the Creative Industries Clusters programme, delivered by the Arts and Humanities Research Council, brings together universities, businesses, policymakers and private funders. Each cluster has a university lead:

Amgen, led by University of South Wales, will run a programme combining live performance and creative technology across rural, coastal and post-industrial areas of Wales.

Green Design North, led by Manchester Metropolitan University with Lancaster, Sheffield Hallam and Northumbria universities, will grow design businesses across the north of England.

CreateSci, led by University of East Anglia, will work with the life science and clean energy sectors on upskilling and shared facilities.

ScreenJourneys, led by King’s College London, is the first four-nations cluster, with partners in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, and will focus on screen tourism.

UK Publishing Futures, led by Northumbria University, will test responsible use of AI in publishing and build on investment from Hachette, Pan Macmillan and Bonnier.

The sector plan had set aside at least £50 million for a new wave of clusters, which it said would double UKRI investment in clusters to £100 million, according to the government’s announcement of the plan.

Grants of £110,000 to £500,000 for 40 firms

Next Wave is delivered by Innovate UK. Following a competitive process, 40 small and medium-sized enterprises across 10 UK regions have secured grants of between £110,000 and £500,000. Each business must match at least 30 per cent of its innovation costs.

The recipients span advertising, gaming, music, film, TV and the arts. Their projects include turning human scans into digital characters, streaming immersive 4D performances live, voice-powered learning games, and protecting children’s identities and artists’ creative rights in the age of AI.

Innovate UK said the pilot, called Breakthrough Wave 1, attracted 700 applications, so 40 were funded. By 2035 the programme aims to support at least 10 future centaurs and two future unicorns, and to unlock more than £300 million in private investment.

£5 million evidence centre and £380 million plan

The £5 million for the Creative Industries Policy and Evidence Centre extends work that is generating evidence to shape future policy for the sector.

Professor Christopher Smith, executive chair of the Arts and Humanities Research Council and UKRI’s Creative Industries Champion, said the announcements took in “five new Creative Industries Clusters that reach right across the UK and 40 businesses working at the current edge of createch”.

The Sector Plan, announced in 2025 as part of the Industrial Strategy, is a 10-year plan to tackle barriers to growth. It committed £380 million of government funding to the sector.

Innovate UK said the Next Wave investment came alongside the launch of a Creative Trade Forum, a partnership between government and industry on exports and investment. Its co-chair, Francesa Hegyi, chief executive of Edinburgh International Festival, called the Industrial Strategy “a clear blueprint for economic growth”.

Innovate UK will launch further Next Wave opportunities in 2027, covering film and TV, video games, music, performing and visual arts, and advertising and marketing.