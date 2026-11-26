The UK population stood at an estimated 69.6 million (69,564,000) on 30 June 2026, up 80,000 from mid-2025, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

That rise is about 0.1 per cent of the mid-2025 figure of 69,484,000. In the year to mid-2025 the population grew by 227,700, or 0.3 per cent, which was the lowest rate of increase since mid-2020.

The provisional estimate puts long-term net migration at 77,000 in the year ending 30 June 2026. There were an estimated 646,000 births and 643,000 deaths, so natural change added only 3,000 people. Migration therefore accounts for almost all of the growth.

Net international migration was far higher in the year to mid-2025, at 222,900, down from 651,700 a year earlier. In that year 886,200 people arrived and 663,400 left. Natural change was 4,900.

A year ago the provisional figure for the year ending 30 June 2025 showed net migration of 204,000, with 653,000 births and 651,000 deaths. The latest estimate has 7,000 fewer births and 8,000 fewer deaths than that earlier provisional count.

The estimate starts from the mid-2025 population and adds provisional long-term international migration estimates for the year to 30 June 2026. It also uses birth registrations, which are provisional for 1 January to 30 June 2026, and death registrations for the full year.

The ONS said the method gives a timelier and more accurate figure than population projections for mid-2026. It can be used where an up-to-date total is needed for per capita indicators, such as gross domestic product (GDP) per head.

The ONS said it should not be used to compare smaller geographic areas with previous years. The provisional figure is also not available by subnational area, age or sex.

The size of earlier revisions gives a guide to accuracy. The provisional mid-2025 estimate was 69,487,000, and the later published figure of 69,484,000 was around 3,000, or less than 0.01 per cent, smaller.

Growth in mid-2025 was uneven across the UK. England grew by 0.4 per cent, Scotland and Northern Ireland by less than 0.1 per cent, and Wales fell by 0.1 per cent.

The statistics are accredited official statistics, independently reviewed by the Office for Statistics Regulation as meeting the Code of Practice for Statistics.

The ONS aims to publish mid-2026 estimates for local authorities by single year of age and sex in summer 2027.

That release is due to include updated international migration data, official migration estimates for Northern Ireland, adjustments for late death registrations and more complete birth data. It will also revise mid-year estimates for mid-2022 to mid-2025.