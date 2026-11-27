Fewer than half of eligible households claim WaterSure, and water companies will now use DWP data to contact up to 250,000 more, the Government said on Friday.

The 250,000 is the group companies are being asked to identify and reach, not a set number of households certain to receive help. The Government’s own wording is that up to 250,000 more people could be supported.

WaterSure caps bills for vulnerable customers and already supports around 300,000 households. Adding the two figures gives the headline claim that over half a million households could get help, with £428 a year off their water bills.

That total depends on the full 250,000 being found and signed up.

Take-up is poor, the Government said, because people may not know the help exists and have to prove their eligibility themselves. Using Department for Work and Pensions data is meant to remove that second hurdle.

The households in question include families with three or more children under 19 and people with medical conditions that mean they use more water.

Separate changes to eligibility will extend WaterSure to a further 53,000 low-income households, including more disabled customers.

Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable people were not getting help because they did not know how to access it. Sharing data across government and water companies would make help easier to get, she said: “It’s just common sense.”

Mike Keil, chief executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said just one in four households are aware of the scheme. He said CCW was delighted the Government was making it easier for companies to proactively identify customers who could be missing out.

Keil also urged anyone struggling to pay to visit the Help with Bills advice pages on CCW’s website.

CCW is also taking on a bigger role. It will become the stronger, independent Water Watchdog, with powers to investigate poor customer service and to work with the regulator and companies to fix problems before more people are affected.

The Government said the launch took place on Friday.

A Defra review of Ofwat, led by external reviewer David Gray, was set to look at how well arrangements involving Ofwat and CCW protect customers and make sure their views are heard.

Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert, called the use of DWP data to tell people they are entitled to WaterSure a “welcome initiative”. He said water companies shoulder some blame for confusing applications and underpublicising support.

Helen Barnard, director of policy and research at the anti-poverty charity Trussell, said its latest research found a third of people referred to food banks were behind on their water and sewage bills.

Christians Against Poverty said around half of the clients it supports through FCA-regulated debt advice face water debts.

The Government also said it will publish a Water Charter on GOV.UK, setting out in plain language what water companies are legally required to do for customers and what help is available.

The Environment Secretary has set clear expectations for the next Price Review, warning companies they must provide better value for money for struggling households.

Further details on water industry reform will be set out in the 10-year plan for Britain.