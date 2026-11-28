The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency approved linvoseltamab (Lynozyfic) on 27 November for adults with multiple myeloma whose cancer has worsened after at least three earlier treatments.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow. The medicine is used on its own, not alongside other drugs.

It is for patients who have already received an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 antibody, and whose cancer has worsened since their most recent treatment.

The approval was granted to Regeneron UK Limited on 27 November 2026 through the International Recognition Procedure, Route B.

Linvoseltamab is a monoclonal antibody, a type of protein, described as bispecific because it attaches to two targets at once. One is the B cell maturation antigen, which is present on the surface of myeloma cancer cells.

The other is CD3, a protein on the surface of T cells, which are cells in the immune system.

By attaching to both, the medicine brings the cancer cells and T cells together. That activates the T cells, which then kill the myeloma cells.

The medicine was investigated in a main study of 117 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who had received at least three previous therapies.

Around 71 per cent of them, 83 of 117, had a response to treatment, ranging from a partial response to a complete response. That leaves 34 patients who did not respond.

Around 50 per cent, 58 of 117, had a complete response. By subtraction, the remaining 25 responders had a partial response.

The complete response was maintained for an average of 29 months.

Julian Beach, the MHRA’s Executive Director, Operations, said the agency was pleased to approve the medicine as a treatment option for this group of adults.

“As with all medicines, we will keep its safety under close review.”

People who suspect they are having a side effect from the medicine are encouraged to talk to their doctor, pharmacist or nurse and to report it directly to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.

The MHRA has also granted a waiver covering all age groups for linvoseltamab in the treatment of multiple myeloma. That means the company is not required to carry out paediatric studies for the condition, and the approval applies to adults.

The waiver is filed under reference MHRA-101674-PIP01-24 in the oncology area.

The MHRA is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care and regulates all medicines and medical devices in the UK. It is responsible for ensuring they work and are acceptably safe.