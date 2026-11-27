New HIV diagnoses fell 23 per cent among Black African heterosexual men and 18 per cent among women in 2025, the first fall in several years for both groups, the UK Health Security Agency said on Thursday.

Across the UK, new diagnoses fell 9 per cent, from 3,117 in 2024 to 2,823 in 2025. In England they fell 7 per cent, from 2,789 to 2,604.

Among Black African heterosexual men, diagnoses dropped from 274 to 210. Among women in the same group they fell from 434 to 358. The fall came even though more people in both groups were tested than the year before.

Testing figures in the full report show the number of Black African heterosexuals tested rose from 73,537 to 81,795, while the share testing positive fell from 0.37 per cent to 0.27 per cent.

Dr Tamara Djuretic, Head of HIV Section at UKHSA, said it was “excellent to see new HIV diagnoses continuing to decrease overall”, and that the UK was getting closer to the 2030 target of fewer than 550 new diagnoses a year, set out in the HIV Action Plan.

Diagnoses rise 13 per cent among ethnic minority gay and bisexual men

Not every group followed the trend. Diagnoses rose 13 per cent among ethnic minority gay and bisexual men, from 286 to 322, while they fell 11 per cent among White gay and bisexual men, from 467 to 416.

Late diagnosis in England stood at 43 per cent, unchanged from the previous year. It was highest among heterosexual men at 54 per cent, compared with 28 per cent among gay and bisexual men.

Djuretic said the agency could not be complacent, because diagnoses were still rising among ethnic minority gay and bisexual men and more than 4 in 10 people were still being diagnosed late.

Late diagnoses among ethnic minority gay and bisexual men rose 14 per cent, from 70 to 80, though that group had the lowest number of late diagnoses of the five population groups.

Among Black African heterosexual men the late share rose from 55 per cent to 61 per cent.

Deaths from all causes among people with HIV in England fell 6 per cent, from 702 to 660, but rose among Black African heterosexual men, from 49 to 69.

PrEP uptake is 18 per cent among Black African heterosexual men

Use of pre-exposure prophylaxis, known as PrEP, shows the widest gap. Among people eligible, uptake was 82 per cent for both White and ethnic minority gay and bisexual men.

It was 29 per cent for Black African heterosexual women, 18 per cent for Black African heterosexual men and 19 per cent for other ethnic minority heterosexuals. In total, 120,159 people received PrEP.

Testing in emergency departments accounted for 16 per cent of all new diagnoses in 2025, up from 6 per cent in 2022, when the programme started.

Health and Social Care Minister Baroness Merron said the government had invested “more than £170 million to expand HIV testing and prevention, including routine testing in A&Es”.

Richard Angell, Chief Executive of Terrence Higgins Trust, said ending new cases by 2030 was “still within reach, but to achieve our shared goal the pace of progress must increase”. He called for the emergency department approach to be repeated in GP surgeries and for PrEP to be available online and through community pharmacies.

Anne Aslett, Chief Executive of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, said PrEP was free on the NHS yet too many people still did not know it existed.

Robbie Currie, Chief Executive of the National AIDS Trust, said the data exposed persistent inequalities in testing and late diagnosis for some communities.

The HIV Action Plan for England, 2025 to 2030 applies to England and will be assessed annually, with a specific focus on five populations where inequalities persist and risk remains high.

Testing, PrEP and post-exposure prophylaxis figures cover sexual health services in England only. The agency said tests and PrEP are free and confidential through the NHS and local sexual health services.