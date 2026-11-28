Around 959,000 people aged 16 to 24, or 12.7 per cent, were not in education, employment or training in July to September, the ONS said on Thursday.

The UK-wide estimate is 22,000 lower than in April to June and 17,000 higher than in July to September 2025. The rate was down 0.3 percentage points on the quarter and largely unchanged on the year.

The previous quarter’s figure was 981,000, or 13.0 per cent. The figure for January to March was 1,012,000, or 13.5 per cent, so the latest total is 53,000 lower than at the start of the year.

The rise over the year came entirely from young women, whose number increased by 41,000, while the number of young men fell by 24,000. Of the 959,000, 483,000 were young men and 476,000 were young women.

Among those aged 18 to 24, 867,000 were not in education, employment or training. That is 14,000 fewer than a year earlier and 28,000 fewer than in April to June.

The rate for that age group was 14.6 per cent, down 0.5 percentage points on both the year and the quarter.

The ONS counts anyone who is not in any form of education or training and not in work as NEET, so each person is either unemployed or economically inactive.

An estimated 363,000 of the group were unemployed. That is 5,000 fewer than a year earlier and 30,000 fewer than in April to June. Of these, 222,000 were young men, down 18,000 on the year, and 141,000 were young women, up 13,000.

A further 596,000 were economically inactive, up 22,000 on the year and 8,000 on the quarter. Young women made up 335,000 of them, an increase of 28,000 on the year, while the 261,000 young men were 6,000 fewer than a year earlier.

Economically inactive young people therefore account for about 62 per cent of the total, against about 38 per cent who are unemployed.

The figures come from the Labour Force Survey, which samples households rather than counting the whole population. The ONS said some volatility remains in the survey’s estimates for small breakdowns such as NEET, where sample sizes are smaller.

It advised users to “use caution when drawing conclusions from short-term changes” and to focus on long-term movements in the data.

The ONS covers the UK total only. Estimates for the countries of the UK and for local areas are the responsibility of the Department for Education for England and of each devolved government.

The Labour Force Survey statistics are now designated as official statistics. The next NEET estimates are due on 25 February 2027.