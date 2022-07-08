Public back proposals to crack down on fly-tipping in Norwich

A series of measures designed to tackle fly-tipping in Norwich are being proposed by the city council, following a public consultation into the issue.

A cross-party task and finish group was set up at the council to look specifically at the environmental crime and last month it launched a survey for residents asking for their experience of and opinions on fly-tipping.

More than 1,300 people completed the survey, which included questions about reporting fly-tipping, the speed at which it was collected and a number of proposed measures to reduce the number of incidents in Norwich.

Results showed public support for proposals such as making the council’s bulky waste collection cheaper for those on low incomes and Universal Credit (70% in favour), and that the decision to stop waste amnesty collections should be reviewed in fly-tipping hotspots (61% in favour).

There was overwhelming support for the council using more of the enforcement powers available around fly-tipping – with 77% of respondents supporting measures such as fining/prosecuting offenders and targeting repeat and/or commercial fly-tipping.

Councillor Cate Oliver, cabinet member for environmental services at Norwich City Council, said: “We are so grateful to everyone who took the time to complete the fly-tipping survey and give us their often-detailed feedback.

“Fly-tipping is something we are determined to crack down on. It’s a crime that spoils our amazing city and has a negative effect on the people living here. Your feedback to this consultation means we can start to make improvements to our services and tackle this issue.”

Of those responding to the survey, 40% had reported fly-tipping to the council in the last three years. And 55% of those said the fly-tipping was then removed within two days.

68% were in favour of the council installing CCTV in fly-tipping hot spots to act as a deterrent and 69% believed the council should look at how it could improve existing collection services to reduce fly-tipping and respond more quickly and effectively when it does happen.

The full list of proposals for tackling fly-tipping will go before Norwich City Council’s Scrutiny Committee on 14 July and, if agreed, the new measures will be piloted in hot spots across the city.

People are encouraged to report any fly-tipping they come across on public land to the council through its website www.norwich.gov.uk/report