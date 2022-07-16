Boscombe Overcliff Gardens & Nature Reserve joins the best in Britain



Posted on Tuesday 18th July 2017

Boscombe Overcliff Gardens & Nature Reserve has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme as one of the very best in the world.

The green space is among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that will today receive a prestigious Green Flag Award– the mark of a quality park or green space. This international award, now into its third decade, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

The Bournemouth site is home to grazing goats who keep invasive plant species like Holm Oak and Hottentot Fog in check.

Other sites in Bournemouth that have won Green Flag Awards include:

Lower, Central & Upper Gardens – held since 1999

Alum Chine & Argyll Gardens

Seafield Gardens

Winton Recreation Ground

Redhill Park & Common

Pelhams Park

Moore Avenue Park

Boscombe Chine Gardens

Stour Valley Nature Reserve

Fishermans Walk

Kinson Common nature Reserve

Hengistbury Head Nature Reserve

Springbourne Gardens

Slades Farm

Queens Park

Tuckton Tea Gardens

North Cemetery

Boscombe Overcliff Gardens & Nature Reserve

Councillor Robert Lawton, portfolio holder for Housing & Communities said:

“We are absolutely delighted to receive another Green Flag Award from Keep Britain Tidy. This is the first award for the site and brings the total to 18 across Bournemouth.

“This award recognises and highlights that people in Bournemouth are really benefitting from a green space of the highest quality, which is excellent news.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”