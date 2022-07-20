Consultancy law firm Legal Studio hires solicitor Hannah Beko

Legal Studio based in Manchester and Leeds, has appointed a consultant to help lawyers get more out of their career without working harder.

Mum-of-three Hannah Beko, who recently penned The Authentic Lawyer, thought she had the perfect consulting career, complete with new car and house, until she realised she was suffering all the signs of chronic stress.

She now wants to help others in the legal profession avoid the same situation, change their mindset and build the career or business they want to have.

Having spent a decade as a self-employed consultant solicitor, her new position as head of mission at Legal Studio, will see her helping lawyers to work smarter and value their time.

Legal Studio was founded in 2014 as a new consultancy-model law firm with a simple idea – to build a place where lawyers could enjoy work.

Hannah said: “After investing in my own training, mentoring and business support groups, I started to learn how to create the consultancy business I wanted to run rather than giving it up as I’d expected I would.

“I learned to delegate. When it failed the first time, I picked myself up and tried again. I started charging properly and sacking clients who didn’t pay or were rude! I gradually imposed boundaries around my time, money and the use of my expertise.”

Now Hannah is delivering the promise of the Legal Studio brand, to help lawyers enjoy work and will be sharing her experiences as part of her new venture.

Hannah added: “I love learning from other business owners and also realised that lawyers didn’t really know that such support existed, or where to reach out for it. I created various courses, trainings and qualified as a coach to support lawyers in firstly identifying and then going on to create the life and business that they want to have.”

Matt Dowell and Ian McCann from Legal Studio loved the idea of having a place that consultant lawyers could call home and were keen to get Hannah on board.

Director Matt said: “We are delighted to have Hannah join us. My own personal motivations are freedom, control and financial security. This is what we want to deliver for all of the Legal Studio family and I know that Hannah will help us with that.”

Ian, litigation solicitor, added “Legal Studio exists to help lawyers enjoy work. We’re honoured to have Hannah join us to further that mission. I can’t wait to work with Hannah to further support our team to build legal businesses and lives that they enjoy. I’m also particularly excited by the upcoming launch of the Legal Studio Academy which will empower our team, old and new, to do just that.

“Since 2014 we’ve grown organically, and we believe we’ve developed a unique style and character that makes Legal Studio a great place to work. We’re always looking to recruit talented, enterprising consultants to join our team.”