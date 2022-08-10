Promotions take place at G2 Legal to help with business growth

Numerous promotions have been announced by leading legal recruitment G2 Legal . The plans which were announced last week aim to help deliver it’s plan for growth.

Andrew Cookson who joined the firm in 2013 has now been promoted to Director and he will continue to the Midlands region. James Hitti has been promoted to Director and will continue to head up the Scottish region. James joined G2 Legal in 2017 and in addition to Scotland is also growing his team to include a new Commercial and International practice. Lee Traylor is now promoted to Director and will head up the North region based in the Manchester office. All 3 will report to Stephen Chantry, the Director of UK Operations, who is based in the global Head Office in Brighton.

In addition to this, Rebecca Higgs and Rachael Atherton are being promoted to Regional Associate Directors for the West Midlands and West Yorkshire regions respectively. Along with Gemma Taylor, who now becomes Associate Director within the Support Division.

Annette Thorpe, MD of G2 Legal, said “I’m thrilled to promote these colleagues to important positions and I’m sure they’ll continue to be a key part of the business success ongoing.”